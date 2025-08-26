The FreeNZ Editorial

Agenda 2030 and the Family: A Hypnotherapist’s Perspective with Kymberley Carter-Paige

Episode Five with the Anxiety & Trauma Hypnotherapist
Aug 26, 2025
We continue our series with Kymberley Carter-Paige, a clinical hypnotherapist, who discusses the implications of Agenda 2030, focusing on its impact on family structures, societal roles, and individual well-being.

We explore the erosion of traditional family units, and strategies to resist societal pressures and blatant government lies, through hypnotherapy and personal empowerment.

For more information please visit Kymberley Carter-Paige's website

Kymberley's website

