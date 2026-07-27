Andrew Bridgen & Barry Young: The Case That Could Decide the Future of Whistleblowers Worldwide

On the eve of the hearing that will decide whether Barry Young qualifies as a whistleblower under New Zealand law, Andrew Bridgen joins him for a frank discussion about the global stakes.

Bridgen explains why governments everywhere fear genuine whistleblowers and why Barry’s pure, single-operator dataset is uniquely powerful.

Barry details the extraordinary lengths taken to bury his original protected disclosure email and the Crown’s ongoing refusal to let the court examine the very Data at the heart of the case.

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Together they reflect on the personal cost of speaking out, the shifting Overton window on vaccine harms, and why this ruling will send a message far beyond New Zealand. A short but significant conversation between two men who have both paid a heavy price for telling uncomfortable Truths.

Watch link below to the video of The People cheering loudly as Andrew Bridgen finished his speech in parliament to the House of Commons in April 2024:

Andrew’s full speech on Excess Deaths & Covid vaccine:

To support Andrew’s ongoing legal case against Matt Hancock:

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