Andrew Bridgen & Craig Kelly: Defying Globalist Censorship and the Urgent Fight for Free Speech

For the first time, Australian parliamentarian Craig Kelly, meets former UK parliamentarian Andrew Bridgen.

In comparing their political experiences and premature (and very odd) ousting, they show us all the extent to which the globalists are prepared to work with deviance and ruthlessness, to silence dissenting voices of the brave Truth Tellers.

Their stories of betrayal serve as a warning over the impending censorship of The People of New Zealand, Australia, The UK and Canada - along with all European nations.

The shadow of the globalists' Orwellian jackboot is lowering and it's in the form of Digital ID and the surrendering of our God-given right to live our lives with dignity and privacy away from the prying online eyes of the centralised, Chinese style government bureaucrats.

If you say NO to nothing else in your life, it's imperative that you say NO to Digital ID.

When we all say NO en masse, this globalist scam will fall over. And that is what they fear the most. Millions and millions of us saying NO to Digital Surveillance of our private lives.

In this very stimulating conversation between two ethical men in each hemisphere, we can also find hope in the presence of such unstoppably courageous fighters for a free, fair and honest world for future generations.