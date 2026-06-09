Andrew Bridgen: Dale Vincent Found Not Guilty In UK Jury Trial

Catching up with Andrew Bridgen following the not guilty verdict for Dale Vincent, a military veteran with PTSD who was prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a 2022 attempt to shut down a COVID vaccine clinic. Bridgen details the three-year, eight-month legal battle, the judge’s decisions to exclude key defence witnesses (including himself, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, John O’Looney and others), and how the jury still found Vincent not guilty despite significant obstacles.

The discussion covers concerns about judicial bias, the critical role of jury trials, and what this outcome signals about public awareness of COVID vaccine harms in the UK.

Alex Jones with Andrew Bridgen - June 5th:

Mark Sexton: