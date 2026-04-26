Andrew Bridgen: Fighting the Uni-Party, Vaccine Harms & the Destruction of Britain

Andrew Bridgen, former UK Member of Parliament, and tireless campaigner for government accountability, discusses his ongoing legal battle against Matt Hancock (former UK Health Secretary) over defamatory statements made during the COVID era, as well as discussing the suppression of Covid Vaccine Injury Data, and the shocking MHRA survey revealing that 1 in 7 people who took the bioweapon shot, experienced a severe adverse event.

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Andrew Bridgen also covers the deliberate destruction of UK Energy Security through net zero policies, the weaponisation of Lawfare against farmers and dissenters, and the failure of legacy media and institutions to protect the public.



With local elections approaching, and public trust in government and media at rock bottom, Andrew calls for genuine opposition, transparency, and resistance to the Uni-party system.

Links :

Andrew Bridgen Meets Vaccine-Injured Actor & Writer Barry Duffield (2026):

Andrew Bridgen & Craig Kelly: Defying Globalist Censorship and the Urgent Fight for Free Speech:

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