Andrew Bridgen Meets Vaccine-Injured Actor & Writer Barry Duffield

Andrew Bridgen joins vaccine-injured New Zealander Barry Duffield – known for Spartacus – to discuss his devastating injuries from the Pfizer shots and the New Zealand government’s 2021 COVID rollout.

Over 31,000 submissions flooded Phase 2 of the New Zealand COVID inquiry: accounts from the injured, bereaved families, and those broken by lockdowns.

Mainstream media stayed silent.

Complicit.

The injuries, deaths, and cover-ups persist.

No moving on.

May we see some Justice for Barry and for all the Vaccine-maimed people of New Zealand and worldwide in this year 2026 - the year of the Fire Horse 🔥🐎

Share

Read the excerpt from Barry’s book “Coming Soon” below:

Previous FreeNZ Interviews:

Barry Duffield Interview | FreeNZ FreeNZ · April 30, 2023 Actor, screenwriter and competition bodybuilder Barry Duffield has spoken out with great clarity and honesty, about his experience after being injured from taking the second dose of the Pfizer jab. He now says it’s to his great regret that he trusted Jacinda Ardern’s platitudes (lies) of “safe & effective” and “do it to keep your… Read full story

Links:

Purchase Barry’s book - Coming Soon: A life at 24 Frames

Amazon writer profile

Barry Duffield on X: https://x.com/Screenguy69

Barry Duffield on Substack:

Share