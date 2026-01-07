Andrew Bridgen Meets Vaccine-Injured Actor & Writer Barry Duffield

Andrew Bridgen joins vaccine-injured New Zealander Barry Duffield – known for Spartacus – to discuss his devastating injuries from the Pfizer shots and the New Zealand government’s 2021 COVID rollout.
Over 31,000 submissions flooded Phase 2 of the New Zealand COVID inquiry: accounts from the injured, bereaved families, and those broken by lockdowns.
Mainstream media stayed silent.
Complicit.
The injuries, deaths, and cover-ups persist.
No moving on.
May we see some Justice for Barry and for all the Vaccine-maimed people of New Zealand and worldwide in this year 2026 - the year of the Fire Horse 🔥🐎
Read the excerpt from Barry’s book “Coming Soon” below:
