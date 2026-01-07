The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

Andrew Bridgen Meets Vaccine-Injured Actor & Writer Barry Duffield

Jan 07, 2026

Andrew Bridgen joins vaccine-injured New Zealander Barry Duffield – known for Spartacus – to discuss his devastating injuries from the Pfizer shots and the New Zealand government’s 2021 COVID rollout.

Over 31,000 submissions flooded Phase 2 of the New Zealand COVID inquiry: accounts from the injured, bereaved families, and those broken by lockdowns.
Mainstream media stayed silent.

Complicit.

The injuries, deaths, and cover-ups persist.

No moving on.

May we see some Justice for Barry and for all the Vaccine-maimed people of New Zealand and worldwide in this year 2026 - the year of the Fire Horse 🔥🐎

Read the excerpt from Barry’s book “Coming Soon” below:

Barry Duffield
Vax chapters from my autobiography
Chapter Thirty Six: No Jab, No Job…
a month ago · 29 likes · 12 comments · Barry Duffield

Previous FreeNZ Interviews:

Barry Duffield Interview | FreeNZ

FreeNZ
·
April 30, 2023
Barry Duffield Interview | FreeNZ

Actor, screenwriter and competition bodybuilder Barry Duffield has spoken out with great clarity and honesty, about his experience after being injured from taking the second dose of the Pfizer jab. He now says it’s to his great regret that he trusted Jacinda Ardern’s platitudes (lies) of “safe & effective” and “do it to keep your…

Read full story

Barry Duffield - Ongoing Gaslighting of Vaccine-Injured Actor and Writer

FreeNZ
·
June 3, 2025
Barry Duffield - Ongoing Gaslighting of Vaccine-Injured Actor and Writer

Hercules and Spartacus star, actor, writer, and fitness advocate Barry Duffield shares a health update with Liz Gunn, exposing the New Zealand Government's continued denial of vaccine injuries affecting him and other Kiwis.

Read full story

Links:

Purchase Barry’s book - Coming Soon: A life at 24 Frames

Amazon writer profile
Barry Duffield on X: https://x.com/Screenguy69
Barry Duffield on Substack:

Barry Duffield
Dreamer and initiator.

