Andrew Bridgen on NZ-India FTA, Migration and COVID-Era Policies

Liz Gunn speaks with former UK MP Andrew Bridgen about governance patterns that are in lockstep in the UK and New Zealand.



We discuss Mass Migration as a doorway to population replacement via the vehicle of the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement.



This has huge implications for sovereignty, as well as technology transfer-while acting as a back door for bringing in Digital ID and digital control of Kiwis.



The conversation addresses Digital ID proposals, ‘uni-party’ politics, and alignment with initiatives of the World Economic Forum and UN Agenda 2030

(UNDRIP principles are now included in New Zealand’s international undertakings, via the FTA - but without any discussion with Kiwis on this).

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Further topics include net zero energy policies and their effects on farmers, as well as energy (oil) security, and potential food supply risks because of President Trump’s war on Iran.



Andrew Bridgen also shares his vast understanding of COVID-era decisions in the UK, such as Nice Guideline163 , Midazolam use in aged care settings, the Derek Dimmock Inquest, as well as claims of restricted police investigations into pandemic-related allegations (including Operation Tala in the UK).

Bridgen’s comments on public sentiment, ‘controlled opposition’ figures, the treatment of brave medical professionals like Dr David Cartland, and on ‘decentralisation’ as a counter to centralised power, are highly revealing.



Please support Andrew Bridgen in his ongoing and intentionally protracted court case against Matt Hancock. See below for donation details.



Hancock defamed him outside Parliament and is now seeking myriad ways to avoid being held justifiably accountable for that defamation.



Hancock is not above the Law but he seems to operate as if has full immunity from being held accountable, so your donations - large and small - will help Andrew Bridgen to drive home this essential reminder to one of the UK’s most dishonourable political servants.

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