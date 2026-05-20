Andrew Bridgen on The Defamation Appeal Against Matt Hancock – Court Hearing May 20 2026

Liz Gunn speaks with Andrew Bridgen the day before the important defamation Appeal hearing of former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.







Bridgen outlines the status of the long-running case, including Hancock’s admissions that the statements were defamatory, caused Bridgen serious harm, and that no defence of Truth has been offered by Hancock to Bridgen.







The discussion covers the background — Bridgen’s opposition to COVID vaccines for young children — the significance of the upcoming hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, and the fact that it will be live-streamed.



See the link for the livestream of Andrew Bridgen’s Court Hearing on May 20 2026, here:









Bridgen also briefly reflects on speaking at the large London rally the previous Saturday.

The conversation reflects strong support from New Zealand and Australian viewers for Brigen’s court case and no doubt many Antipodeans will wake up specially for the Live Stream that will take place in our nighttime- in the early morning of May 21 2026.

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The date is set for 20 May 2026, Bridgen v Hancock in The Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand, London.







UPDATE: The hearing is now over and here is a legacy media summation of today’s events in the UK:





To support Andrew’s legal case if you can, go to: gofundme.com/f/s2jzs