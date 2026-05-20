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The FreeNZ Editorial

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Andrew Bridgen on The Defamation Appeal Against Matt Hancock – Court Hearing May 20 2026

May 20, 2026

Liz Gunn speaks with Andrew Bridgen the day before the important defamation Appeal hearing of former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.


Bridgen outlines the status of the long-running case, including Hancock’s admissions that the statements were defamatory, caused Bridgen serious harm, and that no defence of Truth has been offered by Hancock to Bridgen.


The discussion covers the background — Bridgen’s opposition to COVID vaccines for young children — the significance of the upcoming hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, and the fact that it will be live-streamed.

See the link for the livestream of Andrew Bridgen’s Court Hearing on May 20 2026, here:



Bridgen also briefly reflects on speaking at the large London rally the previous Saturday.

The conversation reflects strong support from New Zealand and Australian viewers for Brigen’s court case and no doubt many Antipodeans will wake up specially for the Live Stream that will take place in our nighttime- in the early morning of May 21 2026.

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May be an image of text that says '20TH MAY 20THMAY2026 2026 BRIDGENV RIDGENTHANCOCK HANCOCK ROYAL COURT OF JUSTICE THESTRAND, LONDON If You Would Like Support My Legal Case Against Matt Hancock, Please Donate To: https://w.gfudme.com/f/szjz'

The date is set for 20 May 2026, Bridgen v Hancock in The Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand, London.


UPDATE: The hearing is now over and here is a legacy media summation of today’s events in the UK:



To support Andrew’s legal case if you can, go to: gofundme.com/f/s2jzs


Support Andrew Bridgen via his Website

Andrew Bridgen on X/Twitter

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