The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

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Andrew Bridgen Update Before London 'Unite The Kingdom' Rally – May 16, 2026

Andrew Bridgen on the London Rally: Immigration, Peaceful Protest and Political Betrayal – May 16 2026
May 16, 2026

“ I have never seen a Prime Minister act so despicably in my entire life”:





Liz Gunn calls Andrew Bridgen on the morning of the major London march and rally. Bridgen discusses his journey to central London, speaking alongside Tommy Robinson, the large expected turnout, and last-minute changes to the event schedule by authorities.

They talk about the importance of peaceful protest, concerns over mass immigration, political betrayal, and government attempts to restrict public gatherings.



Bridgen shares that he will deliver a positive message focused on solutions while addressing the current state of UK politics.



The conversation reflects strong support from New Zealand viewers for the event.



May be an image of text that says '20TH MAY 20THMAY2026 2026 BRIDGENV RIDGENTHANCOCK HANCOCK ROYAL COURT OF JUSTICE THESTRAND, LONDON If You Would Like Support My Legal Case Against Matt Hancock, Please Donate To: https://w.gfudme.com/f/szjz'

The date is set 20th May, 2026, Bridgen v Hancock in court. The Royal Courts of Justice, The Strand, London. To support Andrew’s legal case if you can, go to: gofundme.com/f/s2jzs

Support Andrew Bridgen via his Website

Andrew Bridgen on X/Twitter

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