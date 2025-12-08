Barry Young & Lawyer Ken Nicolson: Whistleblower Hearing – 3 Days to Go

Barry Young (NZ vaccine data whistleblower) sits down with barrister Ken Nicolson, a calm, experienced lawyer who has quietly represented many vaccine-injured Kiwis.
With the crucial voir dire hearing set for 11 December in Wellington District Court (deciding if Barry qualifies for full whistleblower protection under the Protected Disclosures Act), they discuss: - Crown’s last-minute attempt to dump a revised “expert” report just 3 days before trial
Whether “reasonable grounds” means an ordinary worker’s honest belief or a PhD epidemiologist’s hindsight analysis
Good faith, retaliation, and why the Act should protect Barry, not criminalise him
The bigger stakes for free speech, democracy and public health in NZ and beyond
Ken confirms he’ll be in court on the 11th. Barry is still unrepresented and facing a 7-year charge.
Kiwis: come to Wellington District Court, 9 am, Thursday 11 December.
Bring cameras, fill the pavement, show the world NZ still has rule of law.
Informal Convoy To Barry Young’s Court Appearance - Dec, 2025
Mark & Barbara Rasmussen are heading down from Auckland to support Barry Young at his vital whistleblower trial, Wellington District Court, Thursday 11 December (be there 9 am sharp – official start 10 am). Completely informal, organic, Kiwi-style convoy – everyone welcome to join anywhere along the route.
Rough timetable:
Tue 10 Dec: Overnight Mercer (after breakfast ~9:30 departure)
Morning tea Te Kauwhata ~10:30
Lunch Taupō ~12–1 pm
Afternoon Waiouru
Overnight Mangaweka (riverside camp)
Wed 11 Dec:
Palmerston North meet-up, then on to Wellington, arriving early afternoon
Staying Evans Bay area (self-contained vehicles) or roadside
This trip is also timed to show opposition to the GMO Bill being rushed through Parliament this week.If you want to join the convoy or meet us on the way, text or ring:
Mark: 021 818 132
Barbara: 027 432 8355
Barry stood on his hill for all of us.
Time to stand with him.
See you outside Wellington District Court, 9 am Thursday.
Bring flags, bring heart, bring numbers.#FreeBarryYoung #WhistleblowerNotCriminal