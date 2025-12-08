Barry Young & Lawyer Ken Nicolson: Whistleblower Hearing – 3 Days to Go

Barry Young (NZ vaccine data whistleblower) sits down with barrister Ken Nicolson, a calm, experienced lawyer who has quietly represented many vaccine-injured Kiwis.

With the crucial voir dire hearing set for 11 December in Wellington District Court (deciding if Barry qualifies for full whistleblower protection under the Protected Disclosures Act), they discuss: - Crown’s last-minute attempt to dump a revised “expert” report just 3 days before trial

Whether “reasonable grounds” means an ordinary worker’s honest belief or a PhD epidemiologist’s hindsight analysis

Good faith, retaliation, and why the Act should protect Barry, not criminalise him

The bigger stakes for free speech, democracy and public health in NZ and beyond

Ken confirms he’ll be in court on the 11th. Barry is still unrepresented and facing a 7-year charge.

Kiwis: come to Wellington District Court, 9 am, Thursday 11 December.

Bring cameras, fill the pavement, show the world NZ still has rule of law.

Informal Convoy To Barry Young’s Court Appearance - Dec, 2025