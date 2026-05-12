Barry Young on Crown Claim That Vaccine Excess Deaths “Irrelevant”

In this update with Whistleblower Barry Young, we discuss his latest court developments in the Protected Disclosures Act Immunity hearing.

Young explains that lawyers for the Crown who are prosecuting his case, have stated in a written Memorandum to the judge that they no longer wish to cross-examine Barry Young on the Vaccine Excess Mortality Evidence.



Of even greater concern is the fact that they have had the temerity to describe Excess Deaths linked to the Covid vaccines as “irrelevant” - even if they can be proven by the database which the government contracted Barry Young to build.

Young details statistical analysis which he has provided to the court, including comparisons of actual ‘observed’ versus ‘expected’ deaths in 2022, for a cohort of approximately 2.2 million people.

“So under his analysis, under his data, there should have been -I’ll just get the number here- 22,560 people who died within that group of 2.2 million people, over that time period, with all the ages factored in, calculated very carefully because, you know, older people will die more than younger people. All that is taken care of: age, standardised mortality, time series cohort analysis- bit of a mouthful- but it’s all taken care of. You can do that for each age group. You can work out what the mortality is. You can work out the actual number of deaths. And this professor, any professor of epidemiology, will agree with that number. If you look at that group of 2.2 million people, they will come up with a number of expected deaths around 22,560. That’s standard scientific analysis. That’s a baseline… Based on the mortality- the Standard Mortality Rate (SMR). You look at, (with) that same 2.2 million group of people, ‘observed actual’ deaths in the database. You see 37,315 deaths. That’s the difference between the two. This is in peak COVID… 2022. That’s his number, what he would expect during the elevated mortality of 2022. That’s a professor’s number. That’s his interpretation: 22,000 people are expected to die. Actual number of deaths: 37,315 within the data of 2.2 million people over the same time period.



That should be an open and shut case. I’m sorry, but that should be it. Standard Mortality Rate: 1.65. He agreed with all of that. He’s got no choice. It’s just pure statistics and mathematics. So when you’ve got numbers this big- 37,000 versus 22,000 -the likelihood of this being a fluke is essentially zero. There’s no way that this just happened by chance, 37,000 versus 22,000, because the numbers are so big.”

The discussion addresses delays in the case, now approaching 900 days since his arrest, public concern about a lack of transparency around his continued court proceedings, and the broader implications for Whistleblower Protections in New Zealand.

There is much public interest in the May 14 hearing in Wellington. The court has not yet confirmed whether this fixture will go ahead and yet this interview is being published just two days out from the date of the fixture. Is this also a form of psychological warfare to wear Barry Young down?



We cannot know the answer to that but to the New Zealand public: Please turn up in support of Barry Young on Thursday May 14 at 10am in the Wellington District Court if you can.



Please keep an eye on FreeNZ for any updates on whether this will go ahead, but if you do decide to come to Wellington from outside the city, even with this ongoing uncertainty, there will be a group of us in town with Barry to celebrate his ongoing courage and FreeNZ will notify you of where that celebration will take place.

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