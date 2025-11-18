Barry Young Whistleblower Update: Excess Death Data Cover-Up – Court Hearing 11 Dec 2025

We speak to New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young ahead of his next court appearance in Wellington District Court, Thursday 11 December 2025, from 9 am.

Barry requests that as many supporters as possible, attend in person to witness proceedings, and to show solidarity with him and with all who support his speaking out with the Truth about the Covid poison shots that Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins forced on New Zealanders.

In this raw interview (sound issues due to compromised equipment seized by police), Barry reveals:

Over 710 days since his arrest – longer than the Apollo program or building the Empire State Building

Police and prosecution repeatedly breaking Disclosure Laws

No evidence of any real privacy breach (not a single identifiable name exists or has been publicly released)

Dr Steven Hatfill is the ONLY person in the US government who dared to publicly state the Covid shots should be pulled off the market. And he was fired.

Age-stratified analysis showing up to double the expected mortality in the elderly

Vaccination-site “clusters” with near-impossible death rates (e.g. 40/40 deaths within 12 months at one site)

Government spending millions prosecuting Barry Young, while claiming the Ministry of Health has no money to investigate Vaccine Injuries

The 11 December Voir Dire hearing will decide if his actions on behalf of misled New Zealanders, qualify as a legitimate ‘Protected Disclosure’. If he is denied this protection in this classic Whistleblowing case, then that would be a legal ruling that would effectively be the end of Whistleblower Protections for all New Zealanders.

Vaccine expert Dr. Suzanne Humphries shocks Joe Rogan with the fact that doctors are financially incentivised to push vaccines—including three Covid shots for babies.



“That doctor is likely to lose $250,000 a year if they don’t do that.”

Barry remains self-represented to save taxpayer money and because he is the only one seeing the evidence (and corruption) first-hand.

If you can, please be in court on 11 December 2025, 9 am, Wellington District Court.

