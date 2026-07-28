Latest Update on Legal Situation with Barry Young - 28 July 2026

Here is Liz Gunn’s voice message update to Steve Kirsch who asked to have an update on the latest from how Barry Young’s court appearance went today in Wellington.

Transcript:

Hey Steve, quick message.

The judge said that he has all the documentation he thinks he needs.

He, however, has not yet come to the point of making a decision on whether Barry is a whistleblower or not.

To come to that point he said he will thoroughly read all the documentation now, after all these days, over 900 days.

He will read it all now and he will either make a decision, which they call it in the courts, on the papers, which means he will issue basically an email to Barry saying, the court will issue an email saying you are a whistleblower, or you’re not a whistleblower before October the 20th, but the latest date for the decision is October the 20th.

If he hasn’t made a decision on the papers by October the 20th, then he will make the decision known in court on October the 20th, 2026, at 2.15pm.

That is the very outside last time when we will know whether Barry Young is deemed a whistleblower under the Protected Disclosures Act in New Zealand, or whether he is not deemed a whistleblower, in which case he will have to go to a full trial.

So yet again, it is extended and extended.

He’s been in this process for well over 900 days.

It’s extraordinary, Steve.

I hope that clarifies.