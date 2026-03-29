Bioweapon Trial in Netherlands - Dr. Joseph Sansone Breaks It Down

Dr. Joseph Sansone provides an update on the Netherlands trial in which Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and other defendants are accused of using COVID injections as biological weapons.

Dr. Sansone attended the March 9 appellate hearing and describes Peter Stassen’s courageous and impressive presentation in which he called the shots what they are: a bioweapon. As well, the defendants’ lawyers were clearly stonewalling, and the public reaction and support, both inside and outside the courtroom, was intense.



The decision on this interlocutory matter is expected on or about April 9 2026, with the main trial now scheduled for October 22 2026.

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Dr Sansone also discusses rising fuel prices, the risk of further worldwide lockdowns (in a re-run of the Covid co-ordinated response - but under the guise of oil shortages as a result of this unnecessary war in Iran), and concerns over Trump advancing Digital IDs and programmable money: “He is playing 5D chess. It’s just against us.”



Joseph urges people to reject fear and take action to push back on government over reach and tyrannical control measures, instead of pleading with corrupted politicians who are following an agenda to bring on the Control Grid in Western Nations.

@baptistdepapeofficial Baptist de Pape on Instagram: "A high-profile court case in Ams…







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Previous interview - Dr. Joseph Sansone: Key Witness in Netherlands Case Against Gates, Bourla, and Rutte

Netherlands Hearing in Bioweapons Genocide Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, et al. Peter Stassen’s Historic Speech Dubbed In English