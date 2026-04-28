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Brutal Treatment by Kainga Ora - Housing NZ Tenant Fights Back

Coerced Eviction, False Declarations & Systemic Bullying: One Tenant’s Stand Against Kainga Ora
Apr 28, 2026

Liz Gunn speaks with Amanda, a former tenancy manager and property professional with 10 years of experience (including time working for Housing NZ), about her harrowing battle with Kainga Ora. After being defrauded of her life savings by a dishonest trustee, Amanda and her 88-year-old mother were forced into state housing.

When Kainga Ora decided to sell the property, Amanda was pressured for months to sign a false “voluntary relinquishment” declaration before any relocation options would be offered. Refusing to lie, she faced repeated threats of immediate eviction onto the street with her elderly, frail, and blind mother.

Amanda details the coercion, breaches of mandatory processes, withheld information, and what she describes as deliberate delays and misleading tactics by Kainga Ora staff. She highlights how the system appears designed to wear tenants down, with adjudicators seemingly favouring the agency.

This is not an isolated case - Amanda believes many other Housing NZ tenants are enduring similar treatment but lack the knowledge or resources to fight back.

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The case raises serious questions about tenant rights, delegated authority, and accountability within New Zealand’s social housing system.

Amanda’s hearing starts at 2:15pm on Wednesday 29th April, 2026, at Manukau District Court in Room 15.

NewstalkZB Article
Section 77 of the Residential Tenancies Act 1986
Section 11 of the RTA
Section 85 of the RTA

Tenancy Tribunal Transcript

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