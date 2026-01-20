The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

Transcript

Carney's Canada: Globalist Betrayal & China Pivot

Wayne Peters & Matthew Pauly Expose the Treason
Jan 20, 2026

Speaking in detail to two trusted Canadians, Wayne Peters and Matthew Pauly, who are well versed in the globalist treachery of City of London banker Mark Carney.

Carney is the currently installed ‘WEF leader’ of Canada who is currently selling out his fellow countrymen and women to the UN Agenda 2030 version of Marxist-Communist-capitalist control.

Unless Canadians wake up to this treason and quickly, their own country will be lost to them and to their children’s children.

Canada’s Carnage serves as a dire warning to other Western nations and especially to fellow Five Eyes countries Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Follow What’s Up Canada:

Wayne’s Substack
I despise evil and corruption but most of all governments that are both. Corrupt MSM created me. Now I deliver thought provoking news and interviews from behind enemy lines in the Fascist captured land mass formerly known as Canada.

Follow Matthew Pauly on Substack:

Matthew Pauly
Retired software architect, author of whistleblowing MKULTRA book, co-founder of Stop C-293 Committee, Freedom Train International repeat guest, CaravanToMidnight.com repeat guest

