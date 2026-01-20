Carney's Canada: Globalist Betrayal & China Pivot

Speaking in detail to two trusted Canadians, Wayne Peters and Matthew Pauly, who are well versed in the globalist treachery of City of London banker Mark Carney.



Carney is the currently installed ‘WEF leader’ of Canada who is currently selling out his fellow countrymen and women to the UN Agenda 2030 version of Marxist-Communist-capitalist control.



Unless Canadians wake up to this treason and quickly, their own country will be lost to them and to their children’s children.

Share

Canada’s Carnage serves as a dire warning to other Western nations and especially to fellow Five Eyes countries Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Follow What’s Up Canada:

Follow Matthew Pauly on Substack: