CDC Admits It Has NO Proof That Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism

The CDC has removed its categorical claim that “vaccines do not cause autism” .

It has been operating in violation of the Data Quality Act by making such a claim. The CDC states that the claim was never ‘evidence-based’.

The Data Quality Act requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility and integrity of information disseminated to the public and to this end, a comprehensive assessment of the cause of autism has now been suggested.



This change to the CDC website information marks a paradigm shift which implicates long ignored evidence, suppressed debate and decades of public concern.



There is a new level of listening by the CDC, to the 1 in 2 surveyed parents of autistic children who believe that vaccines played a role in their child’s autism



For now, however, uncertainty remains, especially for the 20+ shots given in the first year of life.

Dr. Kirk Milhoan, pediatric cardiologist and brand-new ACIP member under the Trump/Kennedy Administration, joins former UK MP Andrew Bridgen to discuss the subtleties and need for nuanced responses to the following important issues:

Why science can’t prove a negative

The push for real ‘Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated’ studies

Ending government- driven interference in the ‘health’ of private individuals- and especially a moratorium on Mandates

Restoring doctor-patient confidentiality, and mutual respect in patient health decision making

The urgent need for integrity in Independent Medical Reporting

Perfidious Corporate Influence, including: conflicts of interest, Big Pharma liability, and WHO overreach.

Dr. Kirk Milhoan on X/Twitter

Andrew Bridgen on X/Twitter

Andrew Bridgen’s website

Affiliates: