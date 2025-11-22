The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

CDC Admits It Has NO Proof That Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism

Discussion with Dr. Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP & Andrew Bridgen
Nov 22, 2025

The CDC has removed its categorical claim that “vaccines do not cause autism” .
It has been operating in violation of the Data Quality Act by making such a claim. The CDC states that the claim was never ‘evidence-based’.

Maryanne Demasi, reports
BREAKING: CDC quietly rewrites its vaccine–autism guidance
For the first time in a generation, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has rewritten its official position on whether vaccines can cause autism…
Read more
3 days ago · 288 likes · 33 comments · Maryanne Demasi, PhD

The Data Quality Act requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility and integrity of information disseminated to the public and to this end, a comprehensive assessment of the cause of autism has now been suggested.

This change to the CDC website information marks a paradigm shift which implicates long ignored evidence, suppressed debate and decades of public concern.

There is a new level of listening by the CDC, to the 1 in 2 surveyed parents of autistic children who believe that vaccines played a role in their child’s autism

For now, however, uncertainty remains, especially for the 20+ shots given in the first year of life.

Dr. Kirk Milhoan, pediatric cardiologist and brand-new ACIP member under the Trump/Kennedy Administration, joins former UK MP Andrew Bridgen to discuss the subtleties and need for nuanced responses to the following important issues:

  • Why science can’t prove a negative

  • The push for real ‘Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated’ studies

  • Ending government- driven interference in the ‘health’ of private individuals- and especially a moratorium on Mandates

  • Restoring doctor-patient confidentiality, and mutual respect in patient health decision making

  • The urgent need for integrity in Independent Medical Reporting

  • Perfidious Corporate Influence, including: conflicts of interest, Big Pharma liability, and WHO overreach.

Dr. Kirk Milhoan on X/Twitter

Andrew Bridgen on X/Twitter
Andrew Bridgen’s website

Affiliates:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 FreeNZ
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture