“Colossal Money” - Whistleblower Reveals $35 Per Shot Payments Driving NZ’s Vaccine Rollout

Whistleblower Barry Young describes the enormous financial scale of the vaccination system he helped build.



Providers were paid $30-35 for every shot administered - money that flowed out in millions every single week from taxpayer funds.



Pharmacies, doctor surgeries, walk-in centres and chemists would have been collecting many millions, creating a powerful incentive to get as many needles in arms as possible.



Barry notes that this same system contributed to New Zealand’s current debt burden, while the payments ultimately supported both the providers and the broader pharmaceutical supply chain.

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The whistleblower is blunt: when the focus is purely on money, the moral cost becomes clear.



A bleak look into the taxpayer-funded financial engine behind the rollout.



Clip Transcript:

"The money involved with this system that I helped build was colossal.



Millions of dollars every week sent out, and that was the most important thing: we have to pay the providers.



All that money [went] straight to them.



It was huge sums of money.



We're talking about $30, $35 per shot, pay-per-dose, for 30 seconds work.



Work out the hourly rate for that and multiply it by millions.



That's huge money.



[Question] And so what was happening there, it's all being logged and then Pfizer's getting that money from the government, from our taxes?



Yep, and the providers as well. We were basically paying the providers for that.



Yeah, so it's a lot. A lot. That's why New Zealand is in such a financial hole.



It's a colossal the amount of debt that we have.



[Question] Do we know what some of those pharmacists made? Each pharmacist that that pushed these shots?



Yeah I could work it out easily.



It was a financial system, it was easily tallied up.



[Question] So if you look at each pharmacy that was jabbing...?



Many millions, many millions of dollars.



[Question] Doctor Surgeries?



Yes. Pharmacies, Walk-Ins, Chemists.



Massive incentive to go along with it.



Huge incentive. I mean if you're talking like you're gonna get $35 more on a public holiday, a shot, of course you want to get needles in arms if you're making that much money.



If your sole focus is money then you want to make money. Of course you're going to inject them.



If your sole focus is selling your own soul for money, because that's selling your soul."

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Barry Young's Upcoming Court Case is July 28, 2026, now at a slightly later time of 3:45pm at the Wellington District Court - All support is welcome.