Court Demands the Data - Crown Gives It to Their Expert but Withholds It From the Judge

New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young describes how the Crown continues to refuse to show the Court the vaccine database evidence.



The judge ordered the data to be produced, yet while the Crown gave the spreadsheet to their own expert witness (Professor Robert Scragg of Auckland University - the same expert who claimed the vaccine was so safe he didn’t even need to look at it), they refused to provide it to the court.



When challenged on proper procedure, they initially agreed, then backtracked weeks later claiming it was “too hard,” and are now actively refusing to show the evidence to the judge.



Barry suggests that the only logical reason is that they are terrified of what the data actually shows.



Clip Transcript:

"It's like a crucifix to a vampire.



They cannot look at it because they're just terrified of it.



And that's been apparent throughout, even with this latest hearing.



The judge said, to the court, to his credit, said, "I want to see the data."



They [The Crown] gave the spreadsheet to their professor, their expert witness, they gave the data to him.



The one who said, "It's such a safe vaccine... that I don't need to look at it."



Yep... Professor [Robert] Scragg, Auckland University.



And the judge said, as a matter of procedure, if you show the evidence to the expert, the court expects to see it as well.



That's process 101.



And the Crown said, "Oh, yes, if it would benefit the court, we will produce the data. We will give it to the court."



However, they backtracked a couple of weeks later on that statement, which they made at the voir dire.



They backtracked on it and said, "We've had a look and it's too hard. So we're not going to give the court that evidence, that data. So we're not going to show it to them."



They just denied it.



And so it goes round and round, but they are absolutely refusing to look at it.



They are refusing to show it to the judge.



And the reason why they're refusing to look at it is clearly because they're terrified of it."

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Barry Young's Court Case is July 28, 2026 at 2.15pm at the Wellington District Court - Please come to support if you can.