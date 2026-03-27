David Icke - The Agenda To Control Your Perception

David Icke is a writer, researcher and speaker with over 36 years experience of digging deep into what lies behind the attempted global political technocratic agenda.

In this interview, David reveals how the global cult tries to manipulate our control of perception, hijack our belief systems, and utilise divide-and-rule tactics to maintain their illusion of power.

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The solution? Firmly stop acquiescing. Resolutely refuse to cooperate, expand your awareness beyond the incessant fear programming, and decentralise power to local towns & communities.

David’s new book ‘The Roadmap’ is out now and available to buy: https://shop.ickonic.com/collections/books

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