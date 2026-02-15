Dr David Cartland: Bullied, Struck Off & Still Fighting - A Doctor’s Story of Truth & Persecution

Liz Gunn sits down with Dr David Cartland, the former Cornwall GP who was so errantly erased from the UK Medical Register in June 2025, after a controversial and highly biased GMC tribunal hearing.



Once a respected family doctor with impeccable qualifications (BMedSci 1st class, MBChB, MRCGP), David’s personal integrity and courage pushed him to became a vocal critic of lockdowns, masks, PCR over-cycling, and mRNA COVID injections - especially their promotion to pregnant women and children. Everything he questioned and stated around the time of the Covid Response propagandising, was based on research and good evidence with a large dose of his own intellect and common sense thrown in.



David also speaks of personal eyewitness accounts of empty hospitals, and quiet A&E shifts which contradicted media fear porn prior to the rollout of the bioweapon shots, and he recounts the truth of the sad and numerous stories of his own patients who were presenting with sudden injuries post-jab - stories that his medical colleagues dismissed or gaslit or refused to face.

The conversation has a raw and viscerally painful quality to it as David details the relentless online harassment campaigns (mass reporting, doxxing, coordinated smears), almost 260 fabricated GMC complaints, a tribunal stacked with high-profile barristers, and distorted through witness suppression, and then his own immediate social media erasure for alleged “harassment” when he stood up to the online bullying.

He was even falsely accused of “dishonesty” for writing exemption support letters which he based on the solid grounds of his patients’ right to their own bodily autonomy, and on the ‘first-do-no-harm’ principle which is meant to lie at the heart of the once-honourable medical profession.



He reveals a devastating low point - driven by the relentless bullies to standing on a cliff edge of despair at 3 a.m. - and how his deeply personal faith, and a policeman with humanity, pulled him back.



Now barred from medicine, health coaching, refereeing football (even spectating his son’s games), and facing financial ruin, David still refuses to be silenced and knows in his heart of hearts that they cannot break his fine and honourable spirit .

This is a story of institutional bullying, loss of livelihood, and unfettered human cruelty - and yet, through all these horrors, this inspiring man and passionate doctor holds to his unyielding commitment to his patients and to the Truth.



It’s an ultimately inspiring conversation and a must-watch for anyone questioning what our current medical profession represents in 2026. It also highlights why medical mandates and regulatory capture must be fully exposed and rooted out at their evil core.

There is a great human cost in speaking out, and for the courage to continue to do that, this singular and very special UK doctor deserves the applause and widespread support of his fellow British countrymen and women.



Please help Dr David by donating whatever you can to enable him to fight back legally against the enormous injustices to which he has been so iniquitously subjected. Please also follow him and support his work.



You can order his book, using the link below.

Links:

Subscribe to David’s Substack:

Books:

Do No Harm: Diaries of a ‘Vaccinated’ Antivaxxer (Amazon): https://amzn.eu/d/0czQQIB3

A Doctor’s Despair: Second Edition (Amazon): https://amzn.eu/d/05NMEIXU

