Dr David Speicher: DNA Contamination and SV40 in Covid Vaccines – The Hammer Drops

Canadian molecular virologist Dr David Speicher details his groundbreaking peer-reviewed study exposing excessive residual plasmid DNA contamination - up to hundreds of times over regulatory limits - in Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines, plus the undisclosed cancer-linked SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence in every Pfizer vial tested across multiple countries. He explains the risks of genomic integration, potential oncogenesis, manufacturing inconsistencies, and why this evidence demands immediate regulatory re-evaluation and halt to the mRNA platform.
