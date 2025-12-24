The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Dr David Speicher: DNA Contamination and SV40 in Covid Vaccines – The Hammer Drops

Dec 24, 2025

Canadian molecular virologist Dr David Speicher details his groundbreaking peer-reviewed study exposing excessive residual plasmid DNA contamination - up to hundreds of times over regulatory limits - in Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines, plus the undisclosed cancer-linked SV40 promoter/enhancer sequence in every Pfizer vial tested across multiple countries. He explains the risks of genomic integration, potential oncogenesis, manufacturing inconsistencies, and why this evidence demands immediate regulatory re-evaluation and halt to the mRNA platform.

Courageous Truth
The David Declaration calls for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccines.
“The David Declaration embodies the many voices of the cancelled scientists and physicians who stood against government mandates since the start of the pandemic. I am honoured to be a part of this important and courageous declaration that calls for a return to evidence-based medical science, a moratorium on mRNA technology, and recognition and support f…
Read more
10 months ago · 207 likes · 25 comments · Courageous Truth

X/Twitter: https://x.com/DJSpeicher
Substack:

Courageous Truth
Scientific facts, personal views and life's journey

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 FreeNZ · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture