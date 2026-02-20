Dr. Joseph Sansone: Key Witness in Netherlands Case Against Gates, Bourla, and Rutte

Dr. Joseph Sansone details his role as an expert witness in the March 9, 2026 Netherlands appeals hearing, stepping into Dr. Francis Boyle’s shoes to argue that COVID injections are biological weapons violating international law, amid allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Bill Gates, Pfizer’s Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, and others.

He also details his ongoing Florida Mandamus case seeking injunctions to halt the shots as biological/technological Weapons of Mass Destruction, citing shedding injury and health freedom violations.

COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages,

Dr. Joseph Sansone will attend as Witness in Court and Attend Press Conference in Netherlands Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte:

Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case: 1DCA Grants Governor and Attorney General 60 Day Extension to File an Answer Brief:

The ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’:

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’:

Professor Francis Boyle was set to testify in Dutch court against Bill Gates and Albert Bourla about COVID shots being bioweapons.

Boyle, a leading bioweapons expert, was found dead just three weeks after agreeing to testify.

Cause of death still unknown.

– Post on X/Twitter.