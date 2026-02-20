The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

Dr. Joseph Sansone: Key Witness in Netherlands Case Against Gates, Bourla, and Rutte

No More Learned Helplessness: Dr Joseph Sansone Calls for Mass Cases Against the Bioweapon Agenda
Feb 20, 2026

Dr. Joseph Sansone details his role as an expert witness in the March 9, 2026 Netherlands appeals hearing, stepping into Dr. Francis Boyle’s shoes to argue that COVID injections are biological weapons violating international law, amid allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Bill Gates, Pfizer’s Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, and others.

He also details his ongoing Florida Mandamus case seeking injunctions to halt the shots as biological/technological Weapons of Mass Destruction, citing shedding injury and health freedom violations.

Dr. Joseph Sansone on Substack:

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.


Dr. Joseph Sansone on X/Twitter

COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages,
a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages,
a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion. Authors:
Andrew Zywiec, M.D.
Irene Mavrakakis, M.D.
Peter A McCullough, M.D.
Nicolas Hulscher, M.P.H.
Aaron Kheriaty, M.D.
Paul Marik, M.D.
James Thorp, M.D.
Marivic Villa, M.D.
Charles Rixey, M.A.
Lt. Edward Macie, USN MSC
Abraxas Hudson

Dr. Joseph Sansone will attend as Witness in Court and Attend Press Conference in Netherlands Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte:

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Breaking: Dr. Joseph Sansone will attend as Witness in Court and Attend Press Conference in Netherlands Case Against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, et al
I will be traveling to the Netherlands to join the other expert witnesses that will be attending the hearing on March 9th, 2026. Attorney Peter Stassen is appealing the lower court’s decision to prohibit expert witnesses as well as prohibit independent media and the public from the courtroom. The appeals court is allowing witnesses to be present alongsi…
9 days ago · 220 likes · 42 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case: 1DCA Grants Governor and Attorney General 60 Day Extension to File an Answer Brief:

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case: 1DCA Grants Governor and Attorney General 60 Day Extension to File an Answer Brief
GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case…
10 days ago · 40 likes · 9 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

The ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’:

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
10 months ago · 279 likes · 103 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’:

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'
Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are now behaving like former Soviet Boc nations. To pierce this new iron curtain people need to go on offense. I have provided drafts of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ for each country. These are templates and you should double check my statutes and formatting since I am an American…
9 months ago · 72 likes · 10 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

Professor Francis Boyle was set to testify in Dutch court against Bill Gates and Albert Bourla about COVID shots being bioweapons.
Boyle, a leading bioweapons expert, was found dead just three weeks after agreeing to testify.
Cause of death still unknown.

Biowarfare and Terrorism eBook : Boyle, Francis A.: Amazon.ca: Kindle Store
Dr. Joseph Sansone on Dr. Francis Boyle’s Death and The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

Dr. Joseph Sansone on Dr. Francis Boyle’s Death and The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

FreeNZ and Dr. Joseph Sansone
·
September 7, 2025
Sasha Latypova & Michael Yon - Amsterdam Hearing Against Pfizer & Bill Gates

Sasha Latypova & Michael Yon - Amsterdam Hearing Against Pfizer & Bill Gates

FreeNZ
·
Feb 13
