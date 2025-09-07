The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

Dr. Joseph Sansone on Dr. Francis Boyle’s Death and The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

Ensure that Dr. Sansone's bill is passed into law in your country
Sep 07, 2025
8
18
Dr. Joseph Sansone, a psychotherapist opposing authoritarianism, discusses the untimely death of Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and author of Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal (2022). Dr. Sansone also urges viewers to download, share and look to implement his bill into their governmental submissions process - The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act - which recognises that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing law. It also creates a criminal and civil penalty for non-enforcement. He urges its adoption by Western governments.

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Discussion about politics, economics, mental health, health and wellness, liberty and natural rights, philosophy and spirituality, resisting global genocide, and just about everything.


Dr. Joseph Sansone on X/Twitter

The 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act':

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'.
4 months ago · 249 likes · 94 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act':

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'
Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are now behaving like former Soviet Boc nations. To pierce this new iron curtain people need to go on offense. I have provided drafts of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ for each country. These are templates and you should double check my statutes and formatting since I am an American…
3 months ago · 62 likes · 8 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr. Sansone’s article on the recent journal article: ‘COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion’:

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Explosive Peer Reviewed Journal Article "The virus (and vaccine)......violation of the Biological Weapons Convention!"
An explosive peer reviewed article in the prestigious Journal for American Physicians and Surgeons with co authors: Andrew Zywiec, M.D; Irene Mavrakakis, M.D.; Peter McCullough, M.D.; Nicolas Hulscher, M.P.H.; Aaron Kheriaty, M.D.; Paul Marik, M.D.; James Thorp, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D.; Charles Rixey, M.A.; Lt. Edward Macie; USN MSC Abraxas Hudson; ar…
11 days ago · 118 likes · 24 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone

Douglas Macgregor Interviews Dr. Francis Boyle, Expert On BioWeapons Treaties And Military Use (Interview)

Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal by Dr. Francis Boyle - Book (2022)

