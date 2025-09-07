Dr. Joseph Sansone on Dr. Francis Boyle’s Death and The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are now behaving like former Soviet Boc nations. To pierce this new iron curtain people need to go on offense. I have provided drafts of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ for each country. These are templates and you should double check my statutes and formatting since I am an American…