Dr. Joseph Sansone on Dr. Francis Boyle’s Death and The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

Dr. Joseph Sansone, a psychotherapist opposing authoritarianism, discusses the untimely death of Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and author of Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal (2022). Dr. Sansone also urges viewers to download, share and look to implement his bill into their governmental submissions process - The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act - which recognises that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing law. It also creates a criminal and civil penalty for non-enforcement. He urges its adoption by Western governments.
Dr. Joseph Sansone on X/Twitter