FDA's New AEMS Vaccine Tracking System Hides Deaths - Dr. Robert Chandler & Albert Benavides



In this interview, esteemed orthopaedic surgeon and Covid-19 vaccine data analyst Dr. Robert Chandler and top VAERS auditor & adverse event data researcher Albert Benavides examine the FDA’s new Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS). They demonstrate how the system merges VAERS, FAERS and other databases while cutting data fields from 56 to just 10!

The new AEMS system is also eliminating physician narratives, down-coding deaths, capping downloads at 10,000 records, and burying vaccine injury signals inside a 32-million-report database. This is all despite RFK Jr.’s February 2025 promise of full transparency.

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A key highlight of the interview is Dr. Robert Chandler’s in-depth forensic research, conducted in close collaboration with Albert Benavides, into paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare acquired blood disorder (prevalence roughly 1 in a million) involving a genetic mutation that leads to complement-mediated destruction of red blood cells, thrombosis, and other severe complications.

Using Albert’s data-mining expertise to identify potential cases from VAERS (via keyword searches across unstructured narrative fields for related therapies and symptoms, starting with ~398 leads), Dr. Chandler meticulously reconstructed and validated 155 qualifying PNH cases - far exceeding the 26–33 reports surfaced by standard MedDRA code searches in the old VAERS system (only ~16% capture rate) or the new AEMS system. These reconstructed cases include rich details from physician-submitted narratives, lab data, and medical literature references (many European reports were notably thorough before being partially scrubbed or blanked in 2022 purges).

The work uncovered striking patterns, such as clusters of severe complications (e.g., 6 cases of rhabdomyolysis, with 3 linked to the same non-COVID vaccine lot), demonstrating how critical free-text narratives and full structured fields are for detecting rare but mechanistically plausible signals. Their analysis, now being prepared for publication in multiple papers, shows the old VAERS could support sophisticated medical reconstruction and potential causation assessment (when properly decoded), while the new FDA system erases that capability by stripping narratives, reducing fields to 10, and limiting access - effectively burying such findings in a vastly larger, less queryable database. This segment underscores the guests’ core warning: without narratives and complete data, rare but devastating vaccine-related signals become nearly impossible to detect or prove.

We also discuss a recent Australian Covid jab death from 2021 that only appeared in VAERS during the most recent update (March 6, 2026—over four years later). Albert Benavides flagged this report, noting its 2021 death date despite the extreme delay in processing and public posting.

Albert Benavides on Substack:

Dr. Robert Chandler on Substack:

Children’s Health Defense Article: FDA Unveils New Vaccine Injury Tracking System — Is It Any Better Than the Old One?

VAERS Myocarditis Data Cover Up with Dr. Robert Chandler & Albert Benavides (2025 Interview)

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