Freedom Train International: Canada on Fire - Exposing Climate Lockdowns

In this latest discussion on Freedom Train International, host Liz Gunn is joined by Peter Mac Isaac, Andrew Bridgen, and Craig Kelly to unravel a disturbing narrative surrounding modern wildfires and their potential links to Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs).

The panel discusses reports of unnatural blue flashes in the sky, captured by eyewitnesses before wildfires in Maui (2023), California (2018-2021), Australia, Canada, Greece, and Turkey, suggesting these could be signatures of advanced military technology like high-powered microwave or laser systems.

They delve into the precision and deniability of DEWs, used potentially for forced evacuations, land control, and psychological operations, masked as climate-driven "super fires."

The conversation shifts to Nova Scotia, where Peter Mac Isaac, a former firefighter and conservation officer, exposes what he calls a test case for a globalist-driven climate lockdown. With unprecedented travel bans and fines up to $58,000 for minor infractions, like walking a dog on a wet day, he argues the measures are unjustified by fire weather data, which he analyzed over his 29-year career.

The panel connects these restrictions to broader agendas, including Net Zero policies, which they claim enrich global elites while crippling economies in Canada, the UK, and Australia through soaring energy costs and wealth transfers to nations like China.

Andrew Bridgen, a former UK parliamentarian, and Craig Kelly, a former Australian MP, highlight parallel issues in their countries (and in New Zealand too): rampant migration, housing crises, and the push for digital IDs, all seen as tools of control under the guise of environmentalism and safety. They warn of a multi-pronged globalist assault, referencing politicians like Mark Carney who are key proponents of the UN Agenda 2030, and call for resistance against surveillance, smart cities, and oppressive policies.

Urging us all to reject fear and stand up, the panel emphasises the power of collective action - saying "NO" to digital IDs and exposing the science and data that debunk the climate narrative - to protect freedom in the face of escalating tyranny.