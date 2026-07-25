From Budapest: Andrew Bridgen on Reiner Fuellmich, RFK Jr.’s Deadline for Big Pharma, and the Erosion of Due Process

Speaking from Budapest while supporting the campaign to free Reiner Fuellmich, Andrew Bridgen describes a recent authorised prison call that was abruptly terminated as Reiner recounted his abduction from Mexico.

Bridgen believes German authorities fear releasing a lawyer of Reiner’s calibre and are preparing further charges.

The two discussed organising a single, high-level “Nuremberg II” hearing with world-class expert witnesses so that the resulting evidence package can be used by nations everywhere.

Bridgen also met Professor Laszlo, a retired UCLA biochemist advising RFK Jr., who outlined the mechanisms he believes drive vaccine harm, the impossibility of proper safety trials for many current products, and the pressure Big Pharma is applying on the Trump administration by linking vaccine policy to potential agricultural disruption.

The interview further examines the suspicious circumstances around the attack on Anne Widdecombe, the continued persecution of Tommy Robinson and Alex Belfield, and the broader pattern of lawfare against those who refuse to stay silent.

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