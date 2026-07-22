How Health New Zealand (Te Whatu Ora) Buried Whistleblower Barry Young's Protected Disclosure

Barry Young details how he made a Protected Disclosure to Health New Zealand’s executive leadership team with statistical evidence suggesting serious vaccine safety issues.



After extensive review with epidemiologists, doctors, and statisticians, he calculated odds of 100 billion to one against the vaccine not causing the observed signals.



The handling of his Protected Disclosure reveals suppression of evidence, which would be potentially serious illegality, at the highest levels of the Ministry of Health.



Barry had to raise several OIA (Official Information Act) requests to obtain the evidence that Health New Zealand had indeed received his original Protected Disclosure email, despite the evidence being "buried away in an Accenture Report, which was a Forensics Report."



This is essential viewing for anyone who has concerns about government transparency, public health accountability, and Whistleblower Protections in New Zealand and beyond.

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Partial transcript:

"I gave it to Health New Zealand, that was my protected disclosure...



And only after doing a lot of due diligence with a lot of experts and statisticians and doctors who looked at it and I found out in hindsight I'm perfectly allowed to do that under the act to see how and whether that's important, whether to make a protected disclosure.



It was all... red flag, red flag, red flag.



So yes, I did put all that together, I did some crude analysis back then, getting a lot better at it now.



And I just came up with some numbers that was 100 billion to one against the vaccine not causing this.



I can't say for sure, I can never say that.



And I sent that in an email to the executive leadership team at Health New Zealand.



So of course, yeah, yeah, to make them aware of what I was saying and that formed the protected disclosure which was the whole purpose of the act, which is why we're here.



Of course, they just ignored that and retaliated.



In the police disclosures, I didn't even see a sign of that original email that I sent, they tried to bury it, they tried to withhold it from evidence because it was a protected disclosure.



The original ELT email, the only one they did provide as evidence was the email I sent to the MPs, not knowing that that wasn't a protected disclosure.



I didn't know the act at the time, but they withheld the one I sent to the executive leadership team.



And the only reason that I can think of they did that was to try and avoid saying that it was a protected disclosure.



They tried to bury it.



I... emailed them, the Crown, the police, where's the email that I sent to the executive team?



Oh no, we've sent you everything that we have.



So I thought, that's a bit strange. I did send an email.



... I had to resort to writing OIA's to Health New Zealand, which they denied.



They said, oh no, we didn't, there's no email sent from you at that time to these people.



Your request is denied because it doesn't exist.



And I wrote back to them.



I said, check again, please. These are the times. These are the dates.



And they said, we've gone back and we've done a thorough check and we stand by original decision.



The email doesn't exist.



So Health New Zealand said twice that email doesn't exist.



I found it.



The evidence buried away in an Accenture report, which was a forensics report.



I said, hang on a minute.



There's the email there in that report.



Only after that did the police and the Crown reply to me.



And lo and behold, there it was.



The protected disclosure email... produced nearly a year after I was charged.



It should have been the very first thing that they sent and [that] they dealt with.



...Looking at a protected disclosure, the way it's meant to be, they're meant to receive it and acknowledge it and reply to it.



They tried to bury it."