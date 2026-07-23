“I Saw Huge Clusters of Deaths” in NZ Vaccine Database - Whistleblower Barry Young

Barry Young, a senior Oracle Database Administrator who worked on New Zealand’s COVID vaccination system reveals what he witnessed while building and maintaining the national database.

“I was seeing things that didn’t make sense to me… Like clusters of deaths where there shouldn’t be clusters of deaths… The background [standard] mortality rate is very low actually, it’s like 0.75% a year - less than one in one hundred people die every year, so you’d expect to see one per hundred, when you’re scrolling through. One per hundred. [Question] What did you actually see? It was a train wreck. I saw huge clusters of them. Twenty at a time, sometimes. Sometimes, within the day, hundreds of people. Out of the total number of vaccinated, maybe a couple of hundred…in a day. Sometimes 80 or 90 of them would be dead. And that only became apparent the longer it went on. Being a rational person… you would think what have they got in common here. Why are there all these people dying? It’s nothing to do with age. Because a lot of them were at sites where they were just walk-ins. Like shopping malls and places like that. Anyone could just turn up there and get vaccinated. It wasn’t just old people’s homes, rest homes and stuff like that. So a lot of the clusters happened in these walk-in sites. And it was across all age groups.”

With full access during the rapid rollout, he observed:

- Unusual clusters of deaths (20–100+ at a time) appearing in the data, often linked to the same vaccination sites and days

- Walk-in vaccination centres (shopping malls, etc.) showing spikes across all age groups

- The system included date of birth, date of death, vaccination timestamps, and financial payment tracking

- Background mortality was low, but the data showed clear deviations as the rollout progressed

Barry emphasises he cannot prove causation (only doctors/pathologists can), but states as a mathematical certainty that people who received the vaccine had a 60% higher chance of dying based on the records he directly managed.

“What I can say without any shadow of a doubt is that statistically people who are vaccinated against the covered vaccine have a 60% higher chance of dying as a mathematical certainty.”

A powerful firsthand account from someone inside the technical heart of the rollout.

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Barry’s Court Case is July 28, 2026 at 2.15pm at the Wellington District Court - Please come to support if you can.