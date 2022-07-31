Jul 3rd, 2022

Tokelau resident Mahelino Patelesio has been placed under house arrest for the last 11 months and there is no end in sight.

Mahelino and many others are restricted in every area of their life. He is not allowed to go anywhere. Not even allowed to go fishing. This is because he does not want to be injected with the Pfizer Jab.

At 34:54 is Mahelino’s Message to Jacinda.

It is absurd, cruel and a blatant human rights abuse that this tiny island is locking people in their houses indefinitely, while the rest of the world moves on from the not-so-pandemic.

Please share this story as far and wide as you can and send this interview to as many Mainstream Media outlets as possible.

We must bring Kiwi's attention to this inhumane treatment of sovereign beings and demand freedom of choice and bodily autonomy for all residents in Tokelau.

- Community Comms Collective Website for Mainstream Media Contact Information

- List of Members of Parliament to contact

- To get a reference on how small the atoll of Nukunonu, Tokelau is, see these visuals:

Share

Donations and Contact

If you would like to donate to a New Zealand bank account aimed at providing help to these brave Tokelauans, please donate to:

BuyMeACoffee.com/Tokelau

Donate

Alternatively, they have set up a give, share, go to collect Tokelau donations, can you please use this link in the future: https://www.givesendgo.com/freetokelau

Contact Tracy, a kiwi woman helping the people of Tokelau. Her email is tracy@tradeworks.net.nz if you can help her get communication devices or lawyers.

Jul 16th, 2022 - Update with Mahelino and Tai

Following Liz's first interview with Mahelino just over a week ago:

A big rock was thrown at his house,

Somebody attempted to set a fire against the wall of his home in the early hours,

And the local leaders, who have openly supported the oppressive rule of Ross Ardern in Tokelau, have now cut off Mahelino from being able to get phone & internet credit so that the family have minimal communication with the growing number of Kiwis who are deeply concerned for their wellbeing.

☝️ ODYSEE Watch Link - https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/001-6185202FreeNZ-ICW-MahelinoPatelesio-Tai-LostPrivilegesSinceOurLastInterview-Odysee-CUT-16Jul2022-1:1

Jul 20th, 2022 - Interview with Sarah, Danny and Sei

Brisbane-based couple Sarah & Danny speak about their connection to the brave Tokelauan people who have been forced to lockdown indefinitely for making their own informed decisions. They are then joined by Sei, a detainee who is located on the atoll of Atafu, who speaks about her experience.

☝️ ODYSEE Watch Link - https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/6185203FreeNZ-ICW-Sarah-Danny-Sei-BrisbanecoupletalkaboutTokelauAtafudetaineeSei-speaks-Odysee-1:a

Jul 24th, 2022 - Update After Mainstream Media Spin

We check in with Mahelino Patelesio about his struggles to get phone credit lately as well as the recent mainstream media opinions to do with his forced house arrest on Nukunonu atoll, Tokelau.

☝️ODYSEE Watch Link - https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/6185209FreeNZ-No3-ICW-MahelinoPatelesio-UpdateafterRNZarticles-Odysee-1:4

☝️RUMBLE Watch Link - https://rumble.com/v1ddetl-mahelino-patelesio-update-after-mainstream-media-spin.html

Jul 29th, 2022 - Love Letter to our Tokelau family and fellow Kiwi citizens

The price of New Zealanders allowing Tyranny.

Liz expertly dissects the disingenuous RadioNZ PR spin-piece in this Love Letter, urging New Zealanders and Tokelau residents alike to stand up and be counted in this collective fight to retain our democratic and inherent rights as sovereign beings in society now and for future generations.

RNZ has made another PR piece on : https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/programmes/datelinepacific/audio/2018850923/tokelaun-family-under-tunoa-again-reject-covid-19-jab

Youtube Video Removed.

☝️ ODYSEE WATCH LINK - https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/220722---Liz-gunn---tokelau---final-cut:8

☝️ RUMBLE Watch Link - https://rumble.com/v1e01gt-liz-gunns-love-letter-to-our-tokelau-family-and-fellow-kiwi-citizens.html

Donations and Contact

If you would like to donate to a New Zealand bank account aimed at providing help to these brave Tokelauans, please donate to:

BuyMeACoffee.com/Tokelau

Donate

Contact Tracy, a kiwi woman helping the people of Tokelau. Her email is tracy@tradeworks.net.nz if you can help her get communication devices or lawyers.

Youtube Short

Aug 17th, 2022 - New article written by Mary Hobbs

Aug 19th, 2022 - Interview updates with three members of the Patelesio family stuck under house arrest on Nukunonu Atoll, Tokelau.

In this trio of interviews with the family members affected, we highlight the deep emotional trauma that in addition to the lack of food, social isolation, and bullying, from their neighbours, this brave family is now experiencing emotional trauma and stress.

Ana Patelesio interview link -

Mahelino Patelesio interview link -

Jipsy Patelesio interview link -

Donation links for helping this family:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Tokelau

Donate

25th Aug, 2022 - Jipsy Patelesio’s heartbreaking Message For Jacinda

Support the Patelesio Family

21st Sep, 2022 - Finally some good news!!

After all these months of having to face so much painful, confusing & hurtful news from our Government, it's wonderful to be able to share some joyful news tonight with the the many deeply caring Kiwis who've reached out to FreeNZ Media wanting to follow and support Mahelino Patelesio's family in the Tokelau Islands.

After over a year of brutal lockdown, our brilliant Tokelau legal team informed the island leadership today that unless the family were released by a set time, court papers would be filed.

With an hour left, the Tunoa on Nukunonu was lifted.

There are 3 clear lessons:

1.) Preparing diligently for court action pays off.

2.) All bullies will eventually back off when we stand up to them together.

3.) Never, never, never, never, never give up until we are all free from the liars and the corrupt ones!

We at FreeNZ thank everybody who is supporting our brave Tokelau brothers and sisters.

We will keep you posted

22 Sep, 2022: Tokelau Legal Team Interview

We speak with Katie, Ken and Darrin - our brilliant Tokelau Legal team - about the success they had in getting the Tunoa (forced lockdown/ban on leaving the house) lifted on Nukunonu Atoll for the Patelesio Family. The next aim is to get stable communication back up and running between us and the family.

9 November, 2022: Patelesio Family - Thank you Message

An update and thank you from Mahelino Patelesio and family on Nukunonu, Tokelau. Their internet connection came back on the eve of the National assembly earlier this week, as they had to turn the cell tower back on for the event.

They all wish to leave Nukunonu as soon as possible, Jipsy and Koloi first ASAP. Then Ana and Mahelino in Feb when someone from Anas's family can return to the property freeing them to leave. Our work is not done until the family is both free and vindicated and even compensated.

They have been hurt, humiliated and belittled by their friends, family and peers. Their humiliation is unacceptable, as has been the whole exercise in putting the house arrest in place and using it for improper purposes. They need to come back to NZ so they can access their Kiwisaver and re-evaluate what to do. So it has not been easy for the family at this time, sadly.

The treatment of them by the village elders truly does beggar belief.

However, there is some Positive News! Thanks to your donations, we were able to purchase a refurbished iPad for the family, to use for games, art, schoolwork, and more. Well, it finally arrived! Ana has been loving creating new artwork using it. We also sent an older iPad of ours, just as a doodle pad and 2nd option for the family to utilise (however, it is old!).

Donate

28 January, 2023: Update Interviews with the Patelesio Family

We get an update with the family since the lifting of the Tunoa and their plans to leave Tokelau. The family are very much looking forward to coming to New Zealand. To be able to fly back to NZ and to get set up here with the basics, the Patelesio family will need our help and support.

Please put in what you can to support this brave family getting out of Tokelau, so that they can start afresh in New Zealand with a bit of support Kiwi behind them.

To donate:

https://donorbox.org/tokelau

or

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tokelau

To donate direct please use the Westpac account: Name: Patelesio donations Account number: 03-0252-0392354-004

We also hope that you will also be able to greet the family at the upcoming March 2nd commemoration of 1 year since Freedom Village. That will take place in Danniverke from March 1-5 at a beautiful, nature-filled location - https://www.march2nd.co

Ana & Jipsy Update - recorded mid-November 2022.

Mahelino and Jipsy update - recorded mid-January 2023.

11th Feb - Patelesio Family: Thank You

The family thanks all the good Kiwis who have supported them in their decision to move back to New Zealand.

If you would still like to contribute towards their fundraiser for extra costs, you can do so at - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tokelau

14th Feb - Ana & Mahelino Patelesio - An Update From Samoa

We catch up with Ana & Mahelino Patelesio, as they have made their way to the mid-journey stop-off in Samoa, on the way to New Zealand.

To donate: https://donorbox.org/tokelau

or

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tokelau