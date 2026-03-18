Iran War Unmasked: Michael Yon on Zionist Routes & Depopulation Play

In this update with former Green Beret and global conflict analyst Michael Yon, he breaks down the escalating Iran War, the strategic closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and how Zionist forces are using this to advance their depopulation agenda through impending engineered famine, major energy disruption, and control of global routes.

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Drawing on decades of on-the-ground experience, Michael warns that this is the continuation of World War Three. He covers Trump as a Zionist puppet, the risks to US forces, and the long-term plan for a slave planet via digital currency and grid control.

However, as Michael emphasises, Courage is Contagious and resistance for all of us begins by refusing to go along with evil, whether passively or actively.

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