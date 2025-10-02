Iris Koh Court Case: Latest Developments in Singapore’s Legal Battle

In this update, Iris Koh discusses the ongoing legal action against her in Singapore for challenging COVID vaccine mandates. Despite international evidence discrediting the mandates, the prosecution continues. Key updates include the July 2025 ancillary trial where Dr. Jipson Quah’s statements were admitted, though the judge remains open to new evidence.

The main trial resumed on July 28, with a significant moment on August 28 when witness Cedric Lim testified about police coercion, alleging threats to secure a specific narrative.

Iris also discharged her lawyer in September due to financial pressures and a move by the Attorney General’s Chambers to label her and her husband as vexatious litigants, restricting their ability to sue.

Facing 31 days of trials and mounting costs, Iris calls for support to continue her fight.

She also highlights her book, The Silent War: A COVID Awakening in the Lion City, which details her activism.

The trial is set to resume in January 2026.

