Bombshell 2020 Memo: Ministry of Health Knew COVID Was Low-Risk

A key document has been obtained under the Official Information Act 1982: the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Chief Coroner, dated 18 March 2020.

The document states in paragraph D:

“According to the Director of Public Health, Covid-19 does not have a particularly high mortality rate and it is not particularly transmissible.”

At that time New Zealand had only 12 confirmed cases and no deaths. Yet soon after, the government declared a national emergency, imposed strict lockdowns, disrupted society and the economy, and later mandated injections while publicly warning of extreme danger and high mortality.

Share

The stark difference between this early internal view and the fear-based narrative delivered to the public by Jacinda Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield, Chris Hipkins, and legacy media is certainly apparent.



Why was New Zealand subjected to such extreme, controlling and coercive measures under the government’s sanctioned ‘Covid Response’, if officials already knew the virus posed a minimal threat to Kiwi health?

With the Covid-19 Public Inquiry results coming out today, will Christopher Luxon’s government truly hold those responsible to account, or will it all just add up to more politicking?



@cafelockedout Michael Gray Griffith on Instagram: "What is a black box warnin…

I think we shall see that it is now fully up to The People of New Zealand to demand answers and accountability.

A revealing thread comment showing the legacy media KNOW they did wrong and they are hiding their ‘Pandemic Bullying Posts from 5 years ago:



” When you look at what the msm were pushing on the public under the direction of these cretins, it really does look like an outright attack on society.

Funny thing is most of those 'Stay Home Or Else!' articles are now locked behind paywalls or have been deleted completely.”



Listen carefully, share widely, and question those who shaped the response.



It’s past time for them to be held legally liable for the huge number of Kiwi injuries and the thousands and thousands of premature deaths.



And we must ALL demand that the Barry Young Data be released to the New Zealand public immediately to show the facts that this and the prior government have worked so hard to hide.

Share