Masako Ganaha & Michael Yon - United Citizens For Stopping MRNA Vaccines

In this discussion, Masako Ganaha and Michael Yon examine Japan’s citizen-compiled database of over 42 million mRNA injection records, gathered through repeated Freedom-Of-Information requests by hundreds and hundreds of dedicated United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines’ volunteers. It’s a work of unrivalled thoroughness, dedication and absolute determination to help to uncover the dark and hidden truths about the rollout of the poison shots in Japan and it deserves to be studied and emulated around the globe on the basis of that dedication alone.



Masako also covers emerging patterns, in the Japanese Data, of delayed all-cause mortality peaks (often 3–4 months post-injection, shifting closer with additional doses), batch differences, threats from pharmaceutical companies, government suppression attempts, and the group’s ongoing fight against ‘Replicon’ : the self-amplifying replicon shots.

With the equally well-informed Michael’s input, the conversation between these two dedicated students of globalist politics also touches on the broader world implications, on Trump and his current chest-beating around Greenland, on the possible tidal shifts of loyalty in Europe away from America, and on the startling and difficult-to-digest possibilities of what is behind this erratic American presidential behaviour, including the shocking probability that Trump’s agenda is the ruination of America itself.



Both Masako and Michael underline the building of one’s own ability for pattern recognition, as well as each of us now building ever-deepening study and understanding of what is really unfolding in the world, along with personal discipline, and family health and independence.

These ideas can form the starting blocks of a solid foundation for your survival and real-world resilience in the face of the turgid, unpredictable and volatile times into which the world is currently thrust - as encapsulated in these powerful lines from the 1920 poem of W.B. Yeats :



Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.



The Second Coming is one of W.B. Yeats’ most famous and powerful poems, reflecting the disillusionment and chaos of the post-World War I era, and capturing a sense of foreboding about the imminent collapse of order:

The Second Coming

Turning and turning in the widening gyre The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere The ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity. Surely some revelation is at hand; Surely the Second Coming is at hand. The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert A shape with lion body and the head of a man, A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun, Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds. The darkness drops again; but now I know That twenty centuries of stony sleep Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle, And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?



