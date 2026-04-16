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Michael Yon & Masako Ganaha: Global Chokepoints Closing for Engineered Famine

Routes, Resources & Extermination: Beyond Trump and the Visible Leaders
Apr 16, 2026

Liz Gunn speaks with Michael Yon, former Green Beret and global conflict analyst, and Masako Ganaha, Japanese researcher and translator, about the rapid closure of the world’s critical shipping chokepoints.

Michael’s long-standing predictions that the US and Israel would close the Strait of Hormuz, while blaming Iran, have now materialised, with similar risks emerging for the Malacca and Singapore Straits, the Danish Strait, the Panama Canal, and others.

They frame these events as part of a larger planetary agenda of engineered famine and mass depopulation through the deliberate restriction of energy, fertiliser, and food supplies.

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Leaders such as Trump and Netanyahu are described as disposable “leaves on a tree,” serving much higher (or lower) forces. Certainly forces that are very sinister for the future of Humanity.

This broad discussion stresses human resistance- through refining our pattern recognition, building our personal resilience, ensuring our family’s food security, and perhaps of most importance now, totally refusing to accept false political choices and turning our backs on fake and inhumane leaders.

Human Courage is contagious, and Michael and Masako are among two of the most courageous humans working to sift through the falsities, to uncover the true Global Agenda/s at play.

When we all comprehend what is really going on, we can be far better armed in our collective resistance to the globalist evils.

Masako Ganaha on Substack:

Masako’s World Research 世界見聞録
Hello! I'm Masako Ganaha from Okinawa, Japan. My motto: Heaven helps those who help themselves ("Self help" by Samuel Smiles) 沖縄県出身、我那覇真子と申します。 座右の銘：天は自ら助くる者を助く
By Masako Ganaha

Masako Ganaha on X

Michael Yon on Substack:

Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action
Conflict, Information War, Safe Life

Michael Yon on X

Extra Links:

This happened on the night of the recording of this interview.
May be an image of text that says '2008 oil hit $147 barrel. Diesel was $2 2011 oil-$127 diesel $1.60 2012 oil- oil-$125 125 diesel $1.80 2020 oil-$139 diesel $2.20. Today oil is between $96 & $110 with fuel at 3.25 plus.. They are all screwing us and Iying about it. Media, politicians and fuel companies.'
In New Zealand
May be an image of text that says 'Humans have repeated the same conflicts for thousands of years, believing that if the leader changes, the system will change, that peace can come through force. But history shows the same pattern. Remove one figure, another rises, shaped by the same mindset. If people remain in emotional and spiritual separation, the outcome doesn't change, it just wears a new face. Real change doesn't begin at the top. It begins at the root, in how we raise children and the beliefs we pass on. Until that shifts, the cycle continues. -Dr. Dr. Ray Doktor'
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