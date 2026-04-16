Michael Yon & Masako Ganaha: Global Chokepoints Closing for Engineered Famine

Liz Gunn speaks with Michael Yon, former Green Beret and global conflict analyst, and Masako Ganaha, Japanese researcher and translator, about the rapid closure of the world’s critical shipping chokepoints.



Michael’s long-standing predictions that the US and Israel would close the Strait of Hormuz, while blaming Iran, have now materialised, with similar risks emerging for the Malacca and Singapore Straits, the Danish Strait, the Panama Canal, and others.

They frame these events as part of a larger planetary agenda of engineered famine and mass depopulation through the deliberate restriction of energy, fertiliser, and food supplies.

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Leaders such as Trump and Netanyahu are described as disposable “leaves on a tree,” serving much higher (or lower) forces. Certainly forces that are very sinister for the future of Humanity.



This broad discussion stresses human resistance- through refining our pattern recognition, building our personal resilience, ensuring our family’s food security, and perhaps of most importance now, totally refusing to accept false political choices and turning our backs on fake and inhumane leaders.

Human Courage is contagious, and Michael and Masako are among two of the most courageous humans working to sift through the falsities, to uncover the true Global Agenda/s at play.



When we all comprehend what is really going on, we can be far better armed in our collective resistance to the globalist evils.

Masako Ganaha on Substack:

Michael Yon on Substack:

Extra Links:

This happened on the night of the recording of this interview.

In New Zealand