Michael Yon: How Modern WMDs Are Destroying Nations Without Bombs

An update with Michael Yon on the ongoing engineered crises happening around the world as part of Agenda 2030 and the forced overtaking of the worlds routes & resources.

This discussion involves the next likely closure of the Strait of Malacca and Singapore Straits, following Michael’s accurate predictions on the Strait of Hormuz, explaining how these critical shipping chokepoints are being deliberately restricted as part of a long-planned agenda of engineered famine and mass depopulation through the shutdown of energy, fertiliser, and food supplies.

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He frames the current conflicts as continuation of a centuries-long war for control of routes and resources, with visible leaders like Trump serving as disposable “leaves on a tree.” The discussion covers synthetic nations, demographic warfare via migration, language as a tool of control, and the weaponisation of drugs and information. Michael stresses that real resistance begins with refusing to go along, building personal resilience, and focusing on fundamentals rather than distractions or false political choices.

Links:

The Perfect Evil by Michael Yon (2007)

Gates Of Fire (2005)

Michael Yon on Substack:

Farmers being bullied in France:

Farmers being bullied in Australia:













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