Michael Yon: Venezuela Crisis, U.S. Intervention, Migration, and Global Routes & Resources

In this nuanced conversation, war correspondent Michael Yon breaks down the escalating Venezuela crisis, framing it as a classic battle over “routes and resources”- from vast oil reserves and silver deposits, to strategic Panama Canal access and Guyana’s untapped energy wealth.

He critiques Trump’s recent actions against Maduro as superficial “leaf-pruning” that allows the regime’s core to remain intact, while highlighting Venezuela’s role as a proxy hub for China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba in America’s backyard.

Yon connects the dots to broader geopolitical tensions, including weaponised mass migration as a tool for demographic replacement in nations like New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and the Dominican Republic; the erosion of national borders through anthropological warfare; and the clash of ideologies driving conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and beyond.

The discussion digs further into Trump’s Zionist ties, the dangers of intoxicants and information operations in weakening societies, and the need for personal resilience through clean thinking, reading, and honing what Yon calls ‘prediction paradigms’,



Above all Yon alludes to the highest current form of warfare which is “Information Warfare’ on the peoples of the world. He warns that unless we spend quiet daily time in deep study and learning, preferably from books, we will be heavily impacted in our personal lives by the impending wars over critical infrastructure.



Perspective on what is happening geopolitically is therefore essential, and his own years of study and detailed analysis are invaluable in helping those who wish for a deeper knowledge, to comprehend the tides of change washing over the world.

He urges viewers who want to understand the globalists’ playbook. to erase ‘borders’ from their mental world maps. The oligarchs have no concept of ‘Sovereignty’, and even less of ‘Democracy’.

This conversation is a wake-up call on oligarchical structures, on empire expansionism and collisions, on the law of the jungle , and on the the ever-present role of routes, resources and ideology. It clearly explains why no one’s coming to save us and why it’s time for us to find our own inner strengths and leadership, through study and sacrifice and self discipline.



It’s a sobering and stimulating overview, and a call to the deeper learnings and understanding of our current world, drawing on the rich guidance from Yon’s firsthand experiences in 99 countries, including his four years of Special Forces Service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

