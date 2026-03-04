Michael Yon: Zionist Iranian War Risks Global Famine, US Downfall & World War Escalation

War correspondent & Geopolitics expert Michael Yon breaks down the escalating Iran conflict as Zionist-driven folly, predicting that the strict Strait of Hormuz closure could spark oil crises and famines.

The Strait Of Hormuz

Trump promised peace,

but has now delivered multiple wars.

Michael also outlines US carrier vulnerabilities, potential Chinese moves on Taiwan, gold/silver market shutdowns (already happening in Thailand), and Trump’s complicity in the Depopulation Agenda.



He urges a worldwide resistance against the genocidal push being ruthlessly pursued by this psychopathic Zionist cult.

Massive anti-Zionist protests in Greece.

They are starting to break out around the globe.

The protest was an anti-war demo by Greek communists and unions against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Khamenei. Key banners: "Hands off Iran," "Greece out of the massacre," plus Iranian flags. They targeted both US and Israeli embassies.

“ We are dealing with a maniacal Rogue State”.

UN nuclear chief outlines possible urgent evacuation of cities across Middle East, if nuclear power stations are attacked.



The war is not meant to be won.

It is meant to be continuous.

– George Orwell.

Please support Michael Yon so he can continue his important study, and travel, to expose the geopolitical hotspots, and the larger political nuance and contexts at this time in our shared Human History.



https://michaelyon.com

https://x.com/Michael_Yon

