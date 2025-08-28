Netherlands Court Case Exposes Covid Collusion

We host independent researcher Sasha Latypova and Jim Ferguson of Freedom Train International to discuss the pivotal Netherlands court case going up against the biggest purveyors of the covid con including Bill Gates.

Here, we explore the case's significance and the suppression of expert testimonies. The conversation uncovers motives behind population control, the role of central banking and of the Department of Defense, plus strategies for personal resistance against the Agenda 2030 assault on the Western World.

The Recht Oprecht Foundation is funding Sasha's case, please donate there if you can: https://rechtoprecht.online/doneren/

See below a clip of her chatting with RFK Jnr in 2022.

Follow Sasha Latypova on Substack. Her writeup on The Covid Dossier below:

Below is Jim Ferguson’s report from the Netherlands in July, 2025 — the day after a historic court case in Leeuwarden that could ignite a global firestorm.

Inside the courtroom, I heard it with my own ears: Bill Gates. Ursula von der Leyen. Albert Bourla. Klaus Schwab. Mark Rutte. All named and accused of conspiracy, bioterrorism, and crimes against humanity. They tried to stop this case. They arrested the lead lawyer, Arno van Kessel, blindfolded him, cuffed him, and locked him in a maximum-security prison. But the evidence — nearly 200 documents — made it to court. I was granted special access inside. Alongside respected Dutch journalist Djamila le Pair, I witnessed the moment the lies began to crumble. This was no ordinary hearing. This was the start of something monumental. A judgement is due in six weeks. If this proceeds, it could trigger criminal prosecutions of global leaders. The world is watching. And the people are rising. The media won’t cover it. So we will. Share this. Tag everyone. Let them know — Nuremberg 2.0 has begun.

Click to read full article on Jim’s X

On Sasha’s recommendation, this is the Tucker Carlson interview with World-renowned economist Richard Werner on where money comes from: banks just create it out of thin air, and keep a pile for themselves:

In this interview Sasha Latypova discusses the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) applications and the need for them to be fully expunged. The next day this news was being widely shared on Social Media, saying RFK Jr was clearing the EUA -

Liz Gunn immediately asked Sash Latypova for her comment, and today she has published the following Substack, elucidating on the extent and the limitations behind RFK Jr’s announcement yesterday. Please share this Substack widely in order to avoid either purposeful or unintentional confusion in the public mind.