Nigel Antony Gray on Police OIA Refusals, Social Media Monitoring and Roadside Drug Testing

Nigel Antony Gray, a New Zealand researcher known for detailed Official Information Act (OIA) requests, discusses a recent police response that accused him of being “vexatious”. The police say they are now actively monitoring his social media posts, and they have refused to give further information on the new compulsory roadside oral drug testing regime, which Gray was seeking further information about, including asking specifically about safety data.

The conversation covers Gray’s concerns about the clear lack of safety data on the roadside drug swabs and chemical fluids, and the potential long-term health risks these could entail. High false positive rates, and concerns about infringing upon the Bill Of Rights are other major concerns. As well as broader issues of police transparency, freedom of speech, and government accountability (or the lack thereof...).

Gray also shares insights into his analytical research methods and work on topics such as shipping emissions containing cloud condensation nuclei (CCN), and the negative impacts of this pollution on New Zealand’s atmospheric conditions.

Links:

Police now refusing OIA requests — and monitoring my Facebook posts?:

The Police are now reading Nigel’s posts:

ROAD SIDE Drug Testing Explained in Simple Terms:

Bill Of Rights - Section 9: Right not to be subjected to torture or cruel treatment:

Nigel on Substack:

To send a tip to Nigel for the important work he is doing:

Name: Nigel Antony Gray

Account: 03-1771-0572896-00

Affiliates: