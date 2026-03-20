NZ’s COVID Treason - What the COVID Royal Commission won’t tell us | Liz Gunn Reads

Liz Gunn reads Kiwi4Justice's recent article: 'NZ’s COVID Treason. What the COVID Royal Commission won’t tell us’.

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Is this the biggest crime and the biggest story in New Zealand’s history? It wasn’t in the COVID Royal Commission because it wasn’t allowed to be.

The parameters of the Royal Commission were set up in a way so that this piece of the COVID story would not be able to be included and considered. But the people of New Zealand must know this information. The COVID Royal Commission has already shown us that the NZ government ignored the advice of MedSafe regarding the risk of Myocarditis to young males from the COVID vaccine. But that is only the tip of the iceberg. It is so much worse than that.

When the NZ government started rolling out the COVID vaccine in the middle of 2021 they assured the people of New Zealand that it was Safe & Effective. But, while they were saying those words as the self-proclaimed Single Source of Truth, they already possessed the initial Pfizer safety data that confirmed, without question, that if they went ahead with rolling out this vaccine in New Zealand that a huge number of Kiwis would be killed and seriously injured. Sadly, that is now exactly what we have seen from the Ministry of Health’s own COVID vaccine data, and from what we see happening with our own eyes and ears all over the country.

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The only question is whether the number of Kiwis killed from this crime is in the thousands, or in the tens of thousands. The number of serious injuries will be in the hundreds of thousands. Former Ministry of Health employee Barry Young is now on criminal trial for exposing these numbers as NZ’s political establishment went into full panic mode over this crime being exposed. The scale and the nature of this crime is difficult to comprehend.

Here are the events, timelines, and evidence that led to this crime which the COVID Royal Commission was not allowed to cover.

In February 2021 Pfizer completed their initial safety testing of their new COVID vaccine, and these results were compiled into a comprehensive report called the Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Event Reports of BNT162B2. It was a 38-page confidential report detailing the nature and the number of adverse events from the Pfizer COVID vaccine. The outcomes were horrendous. The total number of adverse events was more than 42,000, with thousands of those being serious, long-term injuries. A short list of just some of the significant adverse events recorded were cardiac failure, stroke, myocarditis, pericarditis, multiple sclerosis, acute respiratory distress, facial paralysis, and aborted pregnancies. We have seen all these conditions go through the roof since the roll out of the COVID vaccine in New Zealand.

In all, there was a total of nine pages of different types of vaccine injuries listed in that initial Pfizer safety report. Of even more concern was that there were also hundreds of fatalities listed. Here is a copy of page 17 of that report showing just some of those fatalities being reported.

There were hundreds more fatalities shown in other parts of the report.

According to standard vaccine testing protocols, even a handful of deaths should mean an instant shutdown. However, in this case, not only did the FDA give it the green light, but they also attempted to have that report legally buried for 75 years because the data was so devastating. Fortunately for the entire world, a group of doctors in the US took this to court and a Federal Judge ordered the public release of not only this specific report, but the tens of thousands of pages of data that went into the report.

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This is where the NZ government’s crime against humanity is taken to another level. In December 2021, a NZ doctor used the Official Information Act (OIA) to make a request asking when it was that Pfizer provided New Zealand MedSafe and the Ministry of Health with this report and data. That OIA showed that MedSafe and the NZ government had possession of that catastrophic Pfizer safety data at the time that the Ministry of Health and the NZ government approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for use in New Zealand. That act of rolling out that vaccine to the people of New Zealand, without informing them of that catastrophic safety data, and instead labelling it totally safe and effective, was a major crime in itself. Sadly however, we know that it soon became much worse than that. A few months later the NZ government mandated the COVID vaccine for many workplaces and introduced the Vaccine passport system for the entire country, which forced nearly the entire population to take that vaccine. The NZ government did this knowing full well how many people had died or been seriously harmed in that initial Pfizer safety data.

When they did that, it shifted the NZ government into a full-scale crime against humanity. That is why Ministry of Health whistleblower Barry Young is now in criminal court himself rather than being a key witness for the prosecution against the NZ government for crimes against humanity, and that is why the COVID Royal Commission was not allowed to include anything to do with vaccine safety in its investigation. A huge cover up is on in every way possible. The NZ Police and NZ judicial system have become a part of that criminal cover up with the way they have treated the Barry Young whistleblower case.

If we were to wind the clock back to early 2021 when that initial Pfizer safety data became available, and we got some appropriate medical scientists to make a scientific projection, based on that data, of what it would look like if that Pfizer COVID vaccine was rolled out to the majority of the New Zealand population, this is what would most likely have been the outcome. The projected outcome in New Zealand would be very closely aligned with the actual real-life Ministry of Health data that Barry Young came forward with in late 2023 as a whistleblower. That Ministry of Health data showed a catastrophic number of fatalities following severe injury from the Pfizer COVID vaccine in New Zealand, in exactly the same way that the original Pfizer data had shown back in early 2021. We are seeing exactly what we would expect to be seeing in New Zealand based on that initial Pfizer data.

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What is the total number of deaths to Kiwis from this? It can never be a definitive number, but according to the Ministry of Health’s own data, it is a question of whether it is in the thousands, or whether it is in the tens of thousands. The number of serious long-term injuries is almost certainly in the hundreds of thousands.

The NZ government and the Ministry of Health knew that would happen when they implemented medical apartheid, forced thousands to lose their careers, and banned hundreds of thousands of Kiwis from normal society if they refused to take the COVID vaccine. It was a crime against humanity. There is no other way of describing it. It is why 18,000 Kiwis set up camp in front of parliament for three weeks in February 2022. It is why when Jacinda Ardern made a Facebook post asking Kiwis to describe their experiences with the COVID vaccine, it was quickly swamped with 32,000 comments and was then very quickly removed. Almost all those 32,000 comments described adverse reactions.

The COVID Royal Commission has raised a few uncomfortable truths for the NZ government and NZ mainstream media about the roll out of the COVID vaccine. But the real stories and the real crimes are being covered up with great vigor.

The New Zealand victims deserve better than that.

Our 2022 interview with teacher Toni who was in the burns ward due to her traumatising jab-injuries (2022):

Toni’s Message For Jacinda (2022):

Update with Toni (2022):

Winston Peters statement on March 17th, 2026: