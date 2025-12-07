The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

Open Letter to New Zealand Police Commissioner Chambers - Dec, 2025

By Former NZ Police frontline officer served the NZ Public for 19 years and NZ Police whistleblower Dan Picknell
Dec 07, 2025

Former NZ Police Constable Dan Picknell - Open Letter to New Zealand Police Commissioner Chambers - December, 2025.

All eyes are on the New Zealand Police regarding Whistleblower Barry Young’s upcoming court appearance in Wellington District Court, Thursday 11 December 2025, from 9am.

FreeNZ
·
Dec 2
Whistleblower Barry Young & Liz Gunn Speak To Maria Zeee

New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young returns to court on December 11, and the outcome could determine whether anyone in the Commonwealth is allowed to expose government wrongdoing.

Read full story

2024 OIA reveals that nearly One Million dollars has been spent by Te Whatu Ora so far on suppressing Barry Young’s anonymised data release:

