Rob Roos & Andrew Bridgen: Exposing EU Corruption and the Descent into Tyranny

Former MEP (European Parliament Member) Rob Roos, and ex-UK MP Andrew Bridgen, engage in a candid discussion on the deep-rooted corruption infiltrating Europe, covering rigged elections, questionable vaccine contracts, net zero policies, uncontrolled mass migration, escalating excess deaths, and the deliberate NATO provocation of war with Russia.







They also explore grassroots resistance, and what ordinary people can do to halt the erosion of freedoms and prevent full-scale tyranny

This is only the second online meeting of Rob Roos and Andrew Bridgen, prior to their imminent in-person meeting in The Netherlands in January 2026.



These two brave, outspoken and highly ethical warrior men share many similarities in their own personal stories, including both of them being ostracised while serving The People in positions of political responsibility and trust, because they would not look away from the Truth when it needed to be exposed.



Instead of submitting to the coercions of ‘party politics’, and the inherent compromises and lies that come from that surrender of a politician’s integrity and critical thinking, Roos and Bridgen each chose the political road less travelled and stood up for the rights of the People from within a political system that exists on a bed of lies, deception and manipulation.

For this alone, these two men are worthy of your time and attention as you hear them discuss much that is pressing in as we come to the end of 2025. Neither of these men falters at the hard hurdles- the topics that need open discussion and exposure. Both speak the Truth without fear or favour, as well as painting a picture of what The People of the Western (Falling) Democracies can do, to stop this tidal wave of bullying, corruption, cover up, and war profiteering and money laundering that is being inflicted by globalist-linked, puppet-operated, sold-out, phoney, ruthless political ‘leaders’ who have been ‘placed’ into power by those who are directly working against the interests and betterment of Humanity.

This is a stimulating, thoughtful, important conversation from two people with the insights that come from their time within the political matrix.



We can also hear how they have each suffered for being brave and ethical. Each one has experienced being ignored, and treated with disrespect by the members of the criminal political cartel who did not want the hidden corruptions and failures highlighted .



Ultimately, both of them have been ‘managed out’ of serving in politics so those in power, who continue to act amorally, can continue their shameful grift and pushing of the Marxist -Communist Agenda 2030.



It is The People who lose out when two men of such quality are no longer in positions of influence.



And yet in this discussion, it is The People who will be helped to awaken further to the Truth.

Please listen and share this discussion with family and friends over the Christmas Holiday recess and please follow both Roos and Bridgen on their X platforms.

Update On Whistleblower Barry Young

The New Zealand Covid Data Whistleblower Barry Young had his Voir Dire ( pre trial) Hearing last week in the Wellington District Court. In the 24 hours prior to this, there was an announcement that it was to be closed to public scrutiny, and indeed, the full hearing was most suspiciously held behind closed doors.



It was essentially two long days of opaque justice - which is not justice at all - and even afterwards, there was no information forthcoming for the widespread public interest in this crucial case in which - in this key first stage- it is obvious to all but the judge that Barry qualifies as the exemplary ‘Whistleblower’ under our New Zealand Whistleblower Protection legislation.



It was the Judge who ordered the case be held behind closed doors and who, after two protracted days, deemed it necessary for Barry’s case to be adjourned until early in 2026 ( exact date yet to be notified ). Barry Young was ordered not to speak about the two days in court in an extreme example of the court’s use of a gag order.



The vast majority of the dissatisfied public, both here in New Zealand and watching the case around the world, showed their disapproval of the lack of judicial transparency for this brave and honest Whistleblower.



There is a growing unrest in New Zealand about the issue of honesty and integrity in certain of our judges, and the protracted nature of this initial hearing did nothing to allay those fears.

When We The People watch and share this case of Barry Young around New Zealand and the world, then perhaps the judiciary will realise that they must act in the interests of justice and righteousness, instead of in the corrupted interests of the prevailing globalist governments who are implicated in the increasing horrors which are coming to light about the dangers of the mRNA gene experimentation.



The very week of Barry’s Voir Dire hearing, there were two disclosures about this jab experiment in America which serve as a grave warning of the cover up and criminality connected to the Covid Response and especially to these poison shots:

A Black Box Warning is to be issued on ALL Covid vaccines:





2. Senator Johnson :

“They admitted there was a signal on myocarditis, and they hid it.

They didn’t warn the public, they didn’t warn doctors.”



These two developments alone serve as a warning to our New Zealand government and judiciary that the narrative is collapsing around the poison shots and the dark Truth of their danger is now being revealed in a tsunami of studies and revelations. The time for suppressing the Truth in the Barry Young Data is now over.







In our tribute to the bravery and call for government Truth Telling by Barry Young, we finish today’s Substack with this powerful tribute - a music video, created by supporter Sasha White and shared on Facebook.



The title of the video says it all :



”Barry Is Innocent”