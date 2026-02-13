The FreeNZ Editorial

Sasha Latypova & Michael Yon - Amsterdam Hearing Against Pfizer & Bill Gates

March 9 Legal Showdown: Gates, Bourla, and the Fight to End the Bioweapon Era
Feb 13, 2026

Liz Gunn brings together two powerhouse truth-tellers for their first-ever joint conversation: Sasha Latypova (retired pharma R&D executive, leading voice on COVID shots as bioweapons) and Michael Yon (combat journalist, geopolitical strategist).

Freshly recorded, this explosive discussion exposes the depopulation agenda behind the covid jabs, Zionist networks pushing vaccines, RFK Jr. & Trump as enablers and the spiritual war for humanity’s soul.

Sasha details her expert-witness role in the landmark March 9, 2026 Amsterdam appeals hearing against Albert Bourla (Pfizer) & Bill Gates - potentially a Nuremberg 2.0 trigger - with live stream & press conference details. Michael shares on-the-ground insights from Sweden, Panama routes, Danish straits, and unrestricted warfare tactics.

