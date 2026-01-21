Secret Wellington Hearing: NZ Govt Admits Ignoring Vaccine Harm Data - Barry Young & Steve Kirsch Update

Barry Young & Steve Kirsch provide this post-Voir Dire update after the secretive Wellington District Court hearing where the public was barred, and the window in the door covered over.

There will no February court appearance for Barry.

The decision will be notified in documentation.

We cover the following:

Judge’s decision on whistleblower status is expected February 2026 – on the papers only. No Court appearance. (See 56.48 to 1.03.56).

Barry felt proceedings were unraveling; Crown & epidemiologist Professor Robert Scragg ignores Kirsch’s invitation to debate. Is he “on thin ice”?

Scragg admitted under court questioning that he never analysed Barry’s 2.2 million-row Dataset; he validated Barry’s SMR calculations (e.g. 55 deaths observed vs ~20–30 expected in small cohorts) - but he dismissed with his claims of backup “models” & “worldwide studies”.

Health NZ lawyers & Scragg both confirmed that there was still no analysis of the pay-per-dose Data- after over 735 days since Barry published it. Share

Steve Kirsch highlights the Czech 12 million-record Data (dose 3 vs dose 2 mortality divergence), plus a new Japan 2 million dataset, displaying the same patterns as New Zealand, and showing unequivocal net harm from the bioweapon shots.

‘Kirsch K-Core’ method explained: neutralises cohort mortality slopes (depletion of susceptibles) for fair comparison – existing methods confounded.

Crown already threatening immediate appeal if Barry wins Whistleblower Protection.

‘Clourt closure defied prior assurances from the Court Registrar on transparency and open access for the public. Instead, a large crowd of supporters had to wait outside for two long days - excluded from ‘seeing (so-called) ‘justice’ being done. This caused much public anger.

There has been a very grave NZ data breach over Christmas - which DID include names of Kiwis exposed (unlike Barry’s Data).



The ‘Manage My Health’ data was hacked in a way that serves as a serious warning to Kiwis about the dangers of the government’s push for Digital ID. It is NEVER fully secure if it exists in digital form and is overseen by the government.

There has been NO action from NZ police on this seriously compromising data hacking.



Meantime, Barry’s ANONYMISED Data release is still being prosecuted. Keep in mind that EIGHT fully armed police smashed down Barry’s door to arrest him in 2023 for putting out this crucial information to inform the NZ public of the clear danger signals around the bioweapon shots.

In February 2026, when the judge publicises his decision, there are two choices:

either Barry is deemed to be a “Whistleblower” (Data scrutiny will then possible, and the trial will end), or he will not be deemed to be a Whistleblower and the matter will proceed to full trial (that will require depositions of Health NZ officials and their paid epidemiologists, and a jury will be reminded that NO full analysis of Barry’s record level Data has been completed by Health NZ, even as it pursued this futile case against this brave Whistleblower).



Checkmate either way.

Ruling due February – stay tuned.

Is the poison shot a weapon?

Combat correspondent Michael Yon:

“[The Covid jabs are] clearly... a deployment... of a weapon of mass destruction... [But] Trump is still pushing it. [And people with] TDS are [those] that still support Trump in 2026... That is the power of mind control, and there is zero they will not do, and I mean zero.”