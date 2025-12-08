Steve Kirsch on Barry Young’s Whistleblower Hearing: NZ Data Cover-Up Exposed

Steve Kirsch joins to discuss Barry Young’s crucial Voir Dire hearing which is taking place this Thursday 11 Dec 2025 in the Wellington District Court. Key points include:

Crown drops 19-page “expert” evidence amendment just 3 days before trial (image-only PDF, non-searchable)

Retired Prof Robert Scragg admits he never analysed the full 2.2 million-row dataset – he stopped at 1 million rows

Scragg claims “MedSafe stopped monitoring the jab outcomes and that that is “proof of safety”

Kirsch: Czech, NZ, Japan, Israel & US data all show the same mortality spikes, post-vaccination

If judge rules that only people with PhD’s or other equivalent level of academic training, qualify as ‘whistleblowers’, then NZ whistleblower protection will be dead

Crown has already signalled they will apply for an ‘instant appeal. if they lose this Voir Dire hearing on December 11.

Barry faces jail for releasing FULLY anonymised, pay-per-dose, data showing serious harm signals.



The Ministry of Health in New Zealand still refuses to release its OWN analysis after 735 days since Barry brought his sincere concerns to their attention.



Please come to Wellington if you can, to support Barry:



Thursday 11 December, 9 am,

Wellington District Court.



Share widely – worldwide ‘eyes on this case’ matter enormously, in order for Barry Young to have any chance of getting any kind of fairness in this Voir Dire, and for him to be officially designated as the brave Whistleblower that he is.

