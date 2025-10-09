The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

STOP The mRNA Shots w/ Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Mark Trozzi & Andrew Bridgen

Discussion with leading campaigners
Oct 09, 2025
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and former UK MP Andrew Bridgen speak to Liz Gunn as they expose the harsh realities of the mRNA injections. We discuss their battles against censorship, medical boards, and Big Pharma, including Dr. Bowden’s lawsuit against the FSMB, Dr. Trozzi’s fight for truth in Canada, and Andrew Bridgen’s political persecution for opposing vaccine mandates. With alarming insights into vaccine injuries, suppressed data, and the global eugenics agenda led by Bill Gates, we urge vigilant action to hold the Globalist perpetrators and political puppets accountable.

Image

Links:

Mary Talley Bowden MD on Substack:

Dangerous Misinformation
Fighting for Physician and Patient Autonomy
By Mary Talley Bowden MD

Dr Mark Trozzi MD - Website:

Dr Trozzi
Dr Mark Trozzi, is a veteran ER physician and trauma expert, who has taught at three top medical schools. Since 2020, he's opposed the criminal COVID agenda, fighting for human rights, justice, and the World Council for Health.
By Dr Mark Trozzi MD

Andrew Bridgen’s website - https://abridgen.uk/fund-my-work/

Tucker Carlson - Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: How Vaccines Got Politicised and the Medical Industry Lost All Credibility:

Joe Rogan Experience #2335 - Dr. Mary Talley Bowden:

Sasha Latypova & Jim Ferguson - Netherlands Court Case Exposes Covid Fraud:

Netherlands Court Case Exposes Covid Collusion

Netherlands Court Case Exposes Covid Collusion

FreeNZ
·
Aug 28
Read full story

Andrew Bridgen - UK’s Hidden Migration Crisis: Secret Flights Exposed:

Andrew Bridgen - UK’s Hidden Migration Crisis: Secret Flights Exposed

Andrew Bridgen - UK’s Hidden Migration Crisis: Secret Flights Exposed

FreeNZ
·
Sep 22
Read full story

The Dark Truth of America’s Federation Of State Medical Boards (FSMB) with Dr. Bruce Dooley:

Dr. Bruce Dooley – A Man Of Courage

Dr. Bruce Dooley – A Man Of Courage

FreeNZ
·
Apr 7
Read full story

