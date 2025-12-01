The FreeNZ Editorial

The FreeNZ Editorial

The FSMB Controls State Medical Boards and Silences Doctors Worldwide

With Dr. Mary Talley Bowden & Dr. Bruce Dooley
Dec 01, 2025

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (suspended for prescribing ivermectin and testifying in court) and Dr. Bruce Dooley (struck off in New Zealand after 45 years) expose the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and its global reach through IAMRA. They reveal how a private, unaccountable Texas-based entity created in 1912:

- Writes the policies state medical boards enforce
- Controls USMLE exams and physician credentialing (and the revenue from both)
- Coordinates international discipline through IAMRA (same address, same leadership)
- Monitors doctors worldwide for “misinformation” and triggers investigations
- Destroyed doctors for writing vaccine exemptions, prescribing ivermectin, or daring to question the narrative

This is the lawsuit that pulls the curtain on the machine that punished thousands of ethical physicians. Drs. Bowden, Sutton, Hummiston, and Brody are fighting back to restore free speech and the doctor-patient relationship.

The FSMB has operated in the shadows for over a century - it’s time the public sees who really controls medicine.

Dangerous Misinformation
Fighting for Physician and Patient Autonomy
By Mary Talley Bowden MD

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden on X - https://x.com/MaryBowdenMD

Pre-order Dr. Bowden’s book “Dangerous Misinformation: The Virus, the Treatments, and the Lies” - https://amzn.to/48pEZXP
The book releases in May 2026. Pre-Order today to support Mary’s legal case against The Federation Of State Medical Boards.

