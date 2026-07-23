“They’ve Corrupted the Evidence - And It’s a Metaphor for the Whole Case” - Barry Young

“They’ve Corrupted the Evidence - And It’s a Metaphor for the Whole Case” - Whistleblower Barry Young on Corrupted PST Files & Blatant Ignorance of The Law within Health New Zealand (Te Whatu Ora)

Clip Transcript:

“– You’ve literally had to forensically investigate every single document.

The number of times you’ve written to me private messages and said, “This is what I’m discovering is so corrupt.”

– It’s unbelievable.

Even the PST file, the forensic evidence, which they corrupted themselves, even look at the metadata of that, you can see their grubby paw prints all over it.

And it’s just a mess, an absolute train wreck.

And if they want to go to court with that, I will destroy them because they’ve just completely corrupted it.

And this is a metaphor, the corruption that they’ve done with the evidence is the corruption that they’ve done with the whole case throughout.

And they’ve ignored a lot of laws, not just for the Protected Disclosures Act, they’ve ignored

Process Laws,

Procedure Laws,

Evidence Laws.

And if they are above the law, if the law doesn’t apply to them, then why should it apply to us?

They’re meant to follow the law, but they’re breaking it.

And I can prove that they’re breaking it.”