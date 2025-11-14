Toxic Bovaer in Dairy & Beef

With Kent Nielsen (Denmark) & Wade Northausen (Australia)



Denmark’s Kent Nielsen of Bovaer.dk and NOFFF.dk (No Freedom, No Family, No Future) & Australia’s Wade Northausen of Billboard Battalion,

discuss the current widespread attack on farmers and their animals by Bill Gates and his corporate shills, who are pushing hard to eviscerate meat and other natural sources of real nutrition from Humanity’s food supply.



Gates has long been a fan of- and big investor in- laboratory-grown, human-fabricated, chemical- based and poorly-tested ‘Frankenfood’. The People do not want this chemical sludge but Gates has the money to buy the corporates and the WEF, to incentivise them to go along with his psychopathic ‘chemical food’ plans without consultation with what We The People actually want in our food supply.



The Gates playbook is that this will be ‘good for the planet’. He is relying on the Climate Con to be used to coerce uneducated food consumers into adopting his Laboratory Food Con.



One of the first products to be openly linked to enormous suffering in farm animals is Bovear, marketed by the deluded Gates and others as being effective to reduce the natural phenomena of cow farts. The marketing of this is ludicrous when compared with China’s ongoing weekly opening of coal fired power plants with zero regard to carbon output, while in Europe, animal suffering is now being allowed for the sake of saving half of one per cent - .5 %- of carbon emissions.

Of immediate and urgent concern, in November of 2025, is the forced uptake of Bovear, which has been rolling out across Scandinavian countries and in Europe to huge and growing Consumer pushback.



It’s long past time for some common sense to prevail over this madness.



It has therefore become essential that there is a massive, European-wide move to ‘Boycott Arla’, which has been selling Bovear. All around the globe, also, Consumers are turning our backs on companies that go along with the insanity of adding barely-tested new, and highly dangerous, chemicals to the food of animals who then suffer, as does the quality of the dairy products and meat they produce.



One has only to glance at what is in Bovear and to read the summary of risks from this Bovear poison, to understand why it’s so unsafe for animal and human consumption, and to realise how seriously it will cause great risk -and harm- to our global food supply chain:

Links:

Bovaer.dk on Facebook

X/Twitter: https://x.com/Kentfrihedniels

Wade Northausen - Billboard Battalion:

Website: https://billboardbattalion.com/donate/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BillboardBattalion

X/Twitter: https://x.com/BillboardBattal

Fonterra dismisses misinformation on Bovaer use in New Zealand dairy (Article)

